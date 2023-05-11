Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use

May 11, 2023, 8:22 AM

FILE - A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisc...

FILE - A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.

Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and to contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering a free seat post that can be self-installed.

Peloton can be reached at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week or online at www.onepeloton.com. Consumers can click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the Peloton website page for information on how to request the free seat post and instructions for installation.

Peloton has been in the process of a corporate reorganization. In October the company announced it was cutting about 500 jobs. That announcement came after the company said in August that it would cut 784 jobs, close its North America distribution network and shift delivery work to third-party providers.

Peloton experienced incredible sales growth during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The New York-based company’s share price multiplied by more than five times in 2020 amid lockdowns that made its bikes and treadmills popular among customers who pay a monthly fee to participate in its interactive workouts.

But sales began to slow in 2021 as the distribution of vaccines drew many people out of their homes and back into gyms.

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. fell more than 6% in Thursday morning trading.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Real-life ‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Custodian leads school chess teams in Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — David Bishop spends the school day as a mild-mannered custodian, but before the final bell rings, he grabs his chess boards and pieces and begins his second role. “The Queen’s Gambit” is playing out in real life in Maine, where this custodian is coaching his schools’ chess teams to acclaim. Bishop, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A man wears a patriotic-themed cowboy hat during a pro gun-rights rally at the Texas Capitol...

Associated Press

Figuring out Texas: From guns to immigration, here’s how one state’s challenges echo the country’s

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirteen people dead in two mass shootings. Eight immigrants killed when an SUV slams into a crowded bus stop. The likely approval of legislation that would let the Republican governor overturn elections in the most populous county, a Democratic stronghold. All in the past two weeks. These issues and the forces behind […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Kansas City suburb’s ban on having more than three roommates challenged in court

SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb’s rule prohibiting more than three unrelated roommates from living together is being challenged in court. A property management company that wants to be able to rent homes to several roommates and a homeowner who said that Shawnee’s ban made her living arrangement illegal last year because her […]

1 day ago

This image provided by Hope Edelman, shows a motherless group being led by Edelman and Claire Bidwe...

Associated Press

No mother on Mother’s Day: Daughters without moms find support in each other’s grief

When my mother died suddenly 30 years ago, I was 13. I’d spend the next 20 years attempting to understand what it means not to have a mother. And I did this basically alone. Mostly, this was because my mother’s parents, who raised me, were old-fashioned folks who lived through the Dust Bowl. They didn’t […]

1 day ago

This cover image released by Portfolio Books shows “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science ...

Associated Press

Winfrey teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s latest book project is one she helped write. Winfrey has teamed with the author, educator and Atlantic columnist Arthur C. Brooks on “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” to be published Sept. 12 by Portfolio Books. “I started reading Arthur Brooks’ column ‘How […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the C...

Associated Press

Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district, which at the time was controlled by Disney supporters, reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use