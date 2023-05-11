Possible record-breaking heatwave arriving to Seattle-area

If you like sun and heat, the coming week will be your cup of tea. A potentially record-breaking heatwave is arriving to the Seattle-area, and before it’s over, we could see highs in the 90s.

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says this is only the beginning.

“We’re looking at warmer and drier conditions all the way through September,” Buehner said.

Check the forecast, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and beyond, all sunny with temperatures to match.

(KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather)

With the coming heat, people are starting to prepare for ways to stay cool, with many searching for air conditioning units.

“Only 44% of homes here have air conditioning,” Beuhner said. “I’m one of those who don’t, so I’m breaking out the box fans and getting ready for the heat.”

So here’s how it breaks down from the National Weather Service in Seattle:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind coming from the northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind coming from the north-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light north-northeast wind coming from the north-northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

“We’re really going to warm up and have a very nice stretch of weather probably a week or more, and we’re going to have some thunderstorms,” Seattle WX Guy Michael Snyder posted on YouTube.

Monday, we could see highs in the 90s.

Don’t be fooled when you want a quick cool down by jumping into a lake or river.

“So if we look at our rivers coming out of the Cascades, and we’re going to have a lot more over the weekend, those temperatures are only in the 40s,” Buehner said.

Officials often see a rise in drowning calls when the temperatures rise.

“We know it’s going to warm up dramatically this weekend, and our water temperatures, rivers, lakes, or Puget Sound, they’re all very cold at this point,” Buehner explained.

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner and KIRO 7 contributed to this report.