Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Charles E. Stanley’s ‘Lost Airman’ wins $5,000 military writing prize

May 11, 2023, 10:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Charles E. Stanley’s “Lost Airmen,” an author’s account of his father’s harrowing World War II experiences, is this year’s winner of the William E. Colby Military Writers’ Award.

“’Lost Airmen’ is an important addition to the history of World War II, brilliantly researched and fluently told,” award committee chair Ian Kershaw said in a statement Thursday.

The $5,000 prize is presented by Norwich University and named for the late ambassador and CIA director. Previous winners include James Bradley, Karl Marlantes and Marcus Luttrell.

Stanley worked for more than 20 years on “Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII U.S. Bomber Crews Stranded Behind Enemy Lines,” which draws upon interviews, letters, memoirs and other sources in documenting how his father and fellow soldiers endured a freezing trek across the Dinaric Alps.

“It is an honor to be named as this year’s Colby Award recipient and to join the distinguished ranks of the historians who have received this distinction in the past,” Stanley said in a statement. “When I decided to write the book, I knew I had discovered a great story about a group of ordinary men who performed extraordinary deeds during World War II.”

National News

Associated Press

Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks

Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called. He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company’s permanent […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials say fire that killed 3 in New York City apparently caused by homemade vape pens

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that killed a mother and two daughters in New York City was apparently sparked by homemade vape dispensers that the father of the family was assembling to sell, officials said. The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the East New York section of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

123-year-old schooner will be leaving Maine after auction sale

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A 123-year-old schooner that was once declared the “Official Windjammer of Maine” by state lawmakers has new owners, and will be leaving Maine. Two brothers who are lifelong sailors had the winning bid this week for the Victory Chimes, which is on the National Register of Historical Places. Miles and Alex […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Associated Press

A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho jurors will soon begin deciding the guilt or innocence of a mother charged in a bizarre trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: THE DEFENDANT: Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is a beautician by trade, a mother of three, and a wife — five times over. She’s pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manc...

Associated Press

CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is facing a backlash over its town hall featuring former President Donald Trump, an event that swiftly turned chaotic in a stark display of the tightrope facing journalists covering a leading 2024 Republican candidate who refuses to play by the rules. The town hall Wednesday was the first major television […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Some scenes from the US-Mexico border, where immigration rules are set to change

From El Paso and Ciudad Juárez to San Diego and Tijuana, migrants were massing Thursday along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border in a last attempt to cross into the United States in the hours before the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 ends. Migrants who have traveled from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Charles E. Stanley’s ‘Lost Airman’ wins $5,000 military writing prize