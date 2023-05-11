Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New York attorney general sues manufacturer over magazine lock used in Buffalo store massacre

May 11, 2023, 10:19 AM

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony where Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a p...

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony where Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, June 6, 2022, in New York. James filed a lawsuit Thursday, May 11, 2023 against a gun accessory manufacturer for selling an easily removable magazine lock that can convert a legal weapon into an illegal assault weapon capable of holding high-capacity magazines. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued a gun accessory manufacturer Thursday for selling a lock that can be easily removed to attach high-capacity magazines, which are illegal in the state.

The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers in a Buffalo supermarket last year carried out the attack with a semiautomatic rifle he purchased legally, but then modified so he could load it with illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines, as previously reported.

New York law bans the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

“We lost 10 innocent lives because a hate-fueled individual was able to make an AR-15 even deadlier through a simple change at home,” Attorney General Letitia James, an elected Democrat, said in a statement. “We cannot undo the devastating harm that was done, but this lawsuit against Mean Arms is part of our ongoing effort to pursue justice for the ten innocent lives that were unjustly taken.”

Email messages seeking comment from Woodstock, Georgia-based Mean Arms were not immediately returned.

Mean Arms deceptively advertised that installing a device that locks a magazine on an assault weapon makes it legal under New York law, the lawsuit alleges. But since the lock can be easily removed so detachable magazines can be inserted, the manufacturer aided the illegal possession of assault weapons in New York, James’ office said.

Removing the lock enables shooters to fire rounds without having to pause to reload as often. According to James’ office, the manufacturer provides on its product packaging step-by-step instructions on how to easily remove the lock.

Through her lawsuit filed in the state’s trial-level court, James seeks to stop Mean Arms from doing business in New York, require it to pay civil penalties and damages for practices that violated state law, and calls for the company to issue corrective statements regarding false and misleading statements on the lock, her office said.

The lawsuit is part of James’ wider efforts to crack down on gun violence and enforce New York’s gun safety laws. In March, her office secured a court order that stopped 10 gun distributors from selling ghost gun kits to New York.

After the 18-year-old gunman carried out the shooting in May at a Tops market in Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law in June that would prohibit anyone under 21 from buying semiautomatic rifles. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home, and lawmakers in Albany quickly rewrote the state handgun laws. Those new, rewritten laws took effect in September.

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

National News

Associated Press

Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks

Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called. He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company’s permanent […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials say fire that killed 3 in New York City apparently caused by homemade vape pens

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that killed a mother and two daughters in New York City was apparently sparked by homemade vape dispensers that the father of the family was assembling to sell, officials said. The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in an apartment in the East New York section of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

123-year-old schooner will be leaving Maine after auction sale

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A 123-year-old schooner that was once declared the “Official Windjammer of Maine” by state lawmakers has new owners, and will be leaving Maine. Two brothers who are lifelong sailors had the winning bid this week for the Victory Chimes, which is on the National Register of Historical Places. Miles and Alex […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Associated Press

A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho jurors will soon begin deciding the guilt or innocence of a mother charged in a bizarre trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: THE DEFENDANT: Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is a beautician by trade, a mother of three, and a wife — five times over. She’s pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manc...

Associated Press

CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is facing a backlash over its town hall featuring former President Donald Trump, an event that swiftly turned chaotic in a stark display of the tightrope facing journalists covering a leading 2024 Republican candidate who refuses to play by the rules. The town hall Wednesday was the first major television […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Some scenes from the US-Mexico border, where immigration rules are set to change

From El Paso and Ciudad Juárez to San Diego and Tijuana, migrants were massing Thursday along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border in a last attempt to cross into the United States in the hours before the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 ends. Migrants who have traveled from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

New York attorney general sues manufacturer over magazine lock used in Buffalo store massacre