Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Top White House official meets key Beijing diplomat amid signs of easing US-China tensions

May 11, 2023, 10:42 AM

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White ...

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi held talks in Vienna this week, the latest in a series of small signs that tensions could be easing between the world's two biggest economies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi held talks in Vienna this week, the latest in a series of small signs that tensions could be easing between the world’s two biggest economies.

The meeting was not publicized by Washington or Beijing ahead of the high-level talks that took place on Wednesday and Thursday. The White House described the discussions as “candid” and “constructive.”

As the political and military rivalry between China and the U.S. intensifies, American officials and analysts are worried that a lack of reliable crisis communications could cause a minor confrontation to spiral into greater hostilities. They cite the ability to communicate with the former Soviet Union as allowing the Cold War to end without a nuclear exchange.

Sullivan and Wang discussed “key issues” in the U.S.-China relationship, Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan, and more, according to the White House statement.

“This meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition,” the White House said in a statement.

Tensions spiked last year following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to democratically governed Taiwan. That visit, the first by a sitting House speaker since Newt Gingrich in 1997, led China, which claims the island as its territory, to launch military exercises around Taiwan.

U.S.-China relations became further strained earlier this year after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental United States.

Beijing also was angered by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s stopover in the U.S. last month that included an encounter with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The speaker hosted the Taiwanese leader at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in southern California.

But there are signs that the two sides are getting diplomatic communications back on track.

talks in Bali, Indonesia, in November. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to travel to China in February, but the trip was postponed after the spy balloon incident. Blinken and Wang, China’s top diplomat, met later in February on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference after the U.S. had shot down the balloon.

The White House has expressed interest in rescheduling Blinken’s visit. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earlier this week said that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also could visit Beijing at some point.

This weeks talks were the first face-to-face meeting between Sullivan and Wang, who was elevated last year to the Communist Party’s Politburo, the top policymaking body made up of the party’s 24 most senior officials.

Wang served as foreign minister for nearly 10 years and was the only diplomat promoted to the 24-member Politburo.

U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also met in Beijing this week, and Biden’s special envoy for climate, John Kerry, held a call last month with his counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.

Burns, during a virtual forum hosted by the Stimson Center earlier this month, said communication is improving.

“Yes, we did have instances when we wanted to have certain very high-level conversations when it wasn’t possible,” Burns said. “But I have to say, in recent weeks, in the last month or so, there’s been a consistent communication between myself and senior officials in the foreign ministry, my colleagues in the U.S. mission and their counterparts in the foreign ministry here.”

National News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is flanked by aides as she returns to the Senate Judiciary Committ...

Associated Press

With Feinstein back in Senate, 3 of Biden’s judicial nominees move forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats advanced three of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees along party lines Thursday after weeks of delay due to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s extended absence. With Feinstein back in the Senate, and voting in the committee, the panel approved three federal district court judge nominations that had been stalled: Charnelle Bjelkengren […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man indicted on 98 charges including hate crimes for shooting at Taiwanese church in California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who killed one person and wounded five others when he opened fire at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators said was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan. The indictment announced Thursday […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

California lawmakers on reparations panel challenge assumptions about payments to Black residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As California lawmakers hail the work of a historic panel that has delved into two years, a state senator on the task force is warning Black residents to not assume that large cash payments are on the way. Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford, of Los Angeles, said “anything’s possible if the money’s […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico woman accused in January death of her newborn son, who was found in a hospital trash can

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the January death of her newborn son, according to authorities. Artesia police said Alexee Trevizo, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday after a lengthy investigation. Treviso gave birth Jan. 27 in an Artesia hospital […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A M1A1 Abrams tank navigates on various types of matting systems developed by U.S. Army's En...

Associated Press

US Abrams tanks for training Ukrainian forces arrive in Germany ahead of schedule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Abrams tanks needed for training Ukrainian forces have arrived in Germany slightly ahead of schedule and are on their way to the Grafenwoehr Army base where the training will begin in two to three weeks, U.S. officials said Thursday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman’s death by stray bullet authorities say Texas neighbor fired called ‘senseless crime’

HOUSTON (AP) — The death of a woman, who authorities say was sleeping in her suburban Houston apartment when she was killed by a stray bullet fired by a neighbor shooting at people breaking into vehicles, was called a “senseless crime” by her family Thursday. Authorities said Bethany Mefford’s boyfriend found her unresponsive in their […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Top White House official meets key Beijing diplomat amid signs of easing US-China tensions