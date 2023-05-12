What to give for Mother’s Day? Maybe a little peace and quiet

Wondering what to get your mother — or the mother of your kids — for Mother’s Day? Look no further because two mothers, Micki Gamez and Colleen O’Brien, have the secret to the gift that all moms want — some alone time.

“Bring home something for Mom, drop it outside her door, and leave her alone.” Colleen said. “Some people will have a visceral reaction to that, ‘oh that’s so selfish, you should spend time with your kids on Mother’s Day.’ And that’s not to say all mothers want to be left alone, but what I think what a lot of parents are craving is some time alone, you get touched out, your energy is low, you get tired, and you need to recharge.”

“So why have this only once a year?” Dave Ross asked.

“I mean if we could pass a law that said leave Mom alone once a month that would be great.” Colleen said.

