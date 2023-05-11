Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Despite cracks in Republican gun-rights wall, differences between states widen

May 11, 2023, 12:22 PM

Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a...

Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a banner honoring the victims after a Texas House committee voted to take up a bill to limit the age for purchasing AR-15 style weapons in the full House in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


There have been a few cracks in the predictable pattern of Republican-controlled states loosening gun laws while Democratic states tighten them. But it’s far too soon to say the GOP is changing direction even amid a record-setting pace for mass killings in the United States.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, is sticking by his plan to call a special legislative session on gun control. Lee had asked lawmakers to pass a bill allowing judges to take away guns from people who the judge thinks pose an imminent threat to themselves or others. Lee shies away from calling his plan a red flag law, which he calls a “toxic political label.”

And two Republicans in a Texas legislative committee broke ranks to advance a bill that would raise the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

“We cannot assume that gun safety is not possible in states led by Republicans,” said Allison Anderman, who tracks state legislation for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which favors more restrictions.

Still, a quick Republican turnaround is unlikely after decades of making gun rights a party cornerstone. Top GOP lawmakers and Gov. Greg Abbott oppose the Texas bill, while Lee has faced resistance from Tennessee Republicans. As state legislatures meet in 2023, if anything, differences on gun laws between Republican-controlled and Democratic-controlled states keep widening.

Here’s what’s happening:

A FLURRY IN MICHIGAN

A Democratic takeover of both houses of the Michigan Legislature, combined with Gretchen Whitmer winning a second term as governor, has led to seven gun-related bills getting passed and signed, including bills expanding background checks to all sales and requiring secure storage of guns. Whitmer is expected to sign legislation later this month so that people who are an imminent danger to themselves or others could have their guns confiscated, based on a judge’s decision.

She told supporters last month when signing some bills to “buckle up, we’re going to continue this work.”

Democrats in Minnesota are also trying to push through a red flag law and expanded background checks, attaching them to a budget bill on Wednesday.

GUN CONTROL FRUSTRATION

Unlike in Michigan and Minnesota, supporters of stricter gun laws in many Republican-controlled states are voicing frustration. Georgia Democrats, for example, filed 16 bills to tighten gun laws this year. The only bill that got a committee hearing was received with hostility by Republicans and gun-rights supporters.

Democrats renewed their push following a shooting this month at an Atlanta doctor’s office that killed one and wounded four others, with 71 Democratic House members signing a letter asking Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session. But Kemp and other Republicans are laying low. If anything, gun rights supporters expect a further loosening of laws in Georgia.

PERMITLESS CARRY

Among the states staying pro-gun are Florida and Nebraska, which have become the latest Republican-controlled states to let people carry a concealed handgun without a permit. Permits and usually a background had once been required to carry a concealed handgun in public in every state but Vermont. With the votes in Nebraska and Florida, 26 states have now repealed such requirements since 2011. takes effect Sept. 10.

Of the remaining 23 states without broad permitless carry laws, only Louisiana, South Carolina and North Carolina seem ripe for expansion. While Republican lawmakers in North Carolina earlier overrode a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to allow people to but a handgun has effectively quashed legislative efforts to let people carry a concealed handgun without another type of permit.

The permitless carry effort also appears dead for this year in South Carolina, while outgoing Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has opposed a broad expansion in his state.

REACTING TO THE SUPREME COURT

Some states have passed new limits on where residents can carry guns, reacting to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense and that officials can’t broadly deny gun permits. In Hawaii, where it had been virtually impossible for a civilian to legally carry a loaded gun in public, lawmakers are seeking to prohibit people from carrying guns in places including hospitals, stadiums, movie theaters, bars or restaurants serving alcohol, public libraries, schools and beaches.

SEMI-AUTOMATIC RIFLES

Demands to ban semi-automatic rifles have been bubbling up among gun control advocates. Washington became the 10th state to similar proposal failed in Colorado after lawmakers passed a series of narrower gun control measures, showing that the measure doesn’t have universal support among Democrats.

BLOCKING ENFORCEMENT

Kentucky in April became the latest state to declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” The bill, which became law without Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature, seeks to ban state and local law enforcement from helping enforce any federal laws or regulations enacted on guns, ammunition and accessories since Democratic President Joe Biden took office. Any officer who did so would be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to being fired.

A federal judge in March struck down a similar law in Missouri as unconstitutional, ruling state and local police can help investigate federal firearms crimes and enforce such laws.

SUING GUN MAKERS

Colorado, Washington and Hawaii have passed laws making it easier to sue gun manufacturers and sellers. The Washington law, for example, requires reasonable controls in making, selling and marketing weapons. That includes not selling guns to people known to be dangerous or to straw buyers who might buy weapons on someone else’s behalf. It allows the state or private parties, such as relatives of victims, to sue over violations and win damages.

___

Associated Press reporters David Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, and Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, on March 22, 2013...

Associated Press

IRS takes steps to protect identity of workers in effort to deter personal threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an effort to deter threats aimed at IRS employees, the agency said Thursday it will start limiting workers’ personal identifying information on communications with taxpayers. The change begins next month. The Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration said in a report this week that it was “concerned that taxpayers and […]

12 hours ago

CAPTION ADDITION: CONFIRMED METEORITE: This image provided by Hopewell Township Police Department s...

Associated Press

Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A metallic object that punched a hole in the roof of a central New Jersey home this week, smashing into a hardwood floor and bouncing around a bedroom, was a meteorite, experts announced Thursday. Scientists with The College of New Jersey determined the 6-by-4-inch object, which weighs about 2.2 pounds, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal lawsuit filed over fatal 2022 police shooting of Kansas City-area suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a man killed by police officers in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday, accusing the officers of shooting the man without justification. The lawsuit on behalf of Tyrea Pryor’s relatives names two officers and the city of Independence. It […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee announces the Colts' third round pick at the NFL...

Associated Press

Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over ‘stealing from poor’ remark

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending a lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized Thursday for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “ stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case. Favre and McAfee both announced the settlement. McAfee, a former NFL punter, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Senate votes to limit critical habitat designation for imperiled species and drop bat’s protections

The U.S. Senate voted narrowly Thursday to overturn two Biden administration policies intended to protect endangered species. Senators called for reinstating a rule adopted under former President Donald Trump but rescinded by the Biden administration that limited which lands and waters could be designated as places for imperiled animals and plants to receive federal protection. […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H...

Associated Press

Trump turned his liabilities into laugh lines at CNN town hall, underscoring GOP rivals’ challenge

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republicans in the audience laughed when former President Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And they applauded again after he said he was “honored” to “terminate Roe v. Wade.” Trump’s defiant performance at the CNN town hall on Wednesday may ultimately hurt his standing with key groups of […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Despite cracks in Republican gun-rights wall, differences between states widen