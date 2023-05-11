Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

123-year-old schooner will be leaving Maine after auction sale

May 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A 123-year-old schooner that was once declared the “Official Windjammer of Maine” by state lawmakers has new owners, and will be leaving Maine.

Two brothers who are lifelong sailors had the winning bid this week for the Victory Chimes, which is on the National Register of Historical Places.

Miles and Alex Pincus, who operate two floating restaurants in New York, haven’t yet decided what they will do with the schooner. It will eventually be leaving Maine, but the final location has not been decided, a spokesperson said.

“We’ve admired Victory Chimes for quite some time. When she went up for auction, we felt a responsibility to step in and ensure her preservation. We don’t have a plan yet other than to get her into safe harbor,” they said in a statement.

Victory Chimes, which has been taking guests on pleasures cruises on the Maine coast since the 1950s, became so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.

Built in 1900, it’s the last surviving Chesapeake ram schooner. The three-mast, 131-foot vessel was built in Delaware as the cargo carrier Edwin and Maude before being refitted and renamed.

The previous owner, Captain Sam Sikkema, said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” The Victory Chimes sold at an online auction by Keenan Auction Co. of Portland for $75,900, officials said.

Lifestyle

FILE - Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from ...

Associated Press

BTS book ‘Beyond the Story,’ source of Internet speculation, to be published July 9

NEW YORK (AP) — The guessing game began a few days ago, when an anonymous, untitled book scheduled for July 9 —— “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” — had Taylor Swift fans so convinced she had written a memoir that they made it a bestseller. By Thursday, the Swift rumors had been refuted and […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisc...

Associated Press

Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use

Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Real-life ‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Custodian leads school chess teams in Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — David Bishop spends the school day as a mild-mannered custodian, but before the final bell rings, he grabs his chess boards and pieces and begins his second role. “The Queen’s Gambit” is playing out in real life in Maine, where this custodian is coaching his schools’ chess teams to acclaim. Bishop, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A man wears a patriotic-themed cowboy hat during a pro gun-rights rally at the Texas Capitol...

Associated Press

Figuring out Texas: From guns to immigration, here’s how one state’s challenges echo the country’s

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirteen people dead in two mass shootings. Eight immigrants killed when an SUV slams into a crowded bus stop. The likely approval of legislation that would let the Republican governor overturn elections in the most populous county, a Democratic stronghold. All in the past two weeks. These issues and the forces behind […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Kansas City suburb’s ban on having more than three roommates challenged in court

SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb’s rule prohibiting more than three unrelated roommates from living together is being challenged in court. A property management company that wants to be able to rent homes to several roommates and a homeowner who said that Shawnee’s ban made her living arrangement illegal last year because her […]

2 days ago

This image provided by Hope Edelman, shows a motherless group being led by Edelman and Claire Bidwe...

Associated Press

No mother on Mother’s Day: Daughters without moms find support in each other’s grief

When my mother died suddenly 30 years ago, I was 13. I’d spend the next 20 years attempting to understand what it means not to have a mother. And I did this basically alone. Mostly, this was because my mother’s parents, who raised me, were old-fashioned folks who lived through the Dust Bowl. They didn’t […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

123-year-old schooner will be leaving Maine after auction sale