Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages

May 11, 2023, 2:56 PM

FILE - FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies before the House Committees on the Judi...

FILE - FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies before the House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform during a hearing on Capitol Hill, July 12, 2018, in Washington. The Justice Department asked a judge Thursday, May 11, 2023, to put on hold a scheduled deposition of Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who was fired over text messages critical of the former president. The government said in a federal court filing that a judge should order lawyers for Peter Strzok to take the deposition of FBI Director Christopher Wray before they seek to question Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a judge Thursday to put on hold a scheduled deposition of Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who was fired over text messages critical of the former president.

The government said in a federal court filing that a judge should order lawyers for Peter Strzok to take the deposition of FBI Director Christopher Wray before they seek to question Trump. The Justice Department says an interview with Wray may eliminate the need for Trump’s deposition, and that if the judge handling the lawsuit does not grant its request, it will ask a federal appeals court to intervene.

Lawyers for Trump support the Justice Department’s position, according to a footnote in the government’s filing, while Strzok’s attorneys oppose it. Strzok’s legal team has scheduled the deposition for May 24.

Strzok was a veteran counterintelligence agent and a lead official in the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference and potential coordination between Moscow and the 2016 Trump campaign.

The filing comes as Trump finds himself the subject of criminal investigations by a Justice Department special counsel into efforts by him and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as into the retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

But when it comes to deposing a current or former high-level government official in a civil matter, the Justice Department notes, a party must show there are “extraordinary circumstances” for the interview.

“These circumstances do not rise to the ‘extraordinary circumstances’ necessary to authorize the deposition of a current or former high-ranking government official, much less a former President,” the Justice Department wrote.

He sued the following year, saying the FBI had caved to “unrelenting pressure” from Trump when it fired him and that he was unfairly terminated for expressing his political opinions.

Strzok’s lawyers have said they want to question Trump about whether he met with and pressured FBI and Justice Department officials to fire him. But the Justice Department says that the former FBI deputy director has already said that he made the decision to fire Strzok on his own, and that he did not recall Wray ever telling him about any meeting with Trump in which the president pressured him on Strzok.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

National News

FILE - Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from ...

Associated Press

BTS book ‘Beyond the Story,’ source of Internet speculation, to be published July 9

NEW YORK (AP) — The guessing game began a few days ago, when an anonymous, untitled book scheduled for July 9 —— “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” — had Taylor Swift fans so convinced she had written a memoir that they made it a bestseller. By Thursday, the Swift rumors had been refuted and […]

15 hours ago

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald Trump answ...

Associated Press

Trump appealing jury’s sexual abuse verdict and $5 million award

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a New York jury’s verdict awarding $5 million to a magazine columnist after the jurors concluded Trump had sexually abused her in the 1990s and defamed her last October. A notice of appeal was filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the first step in a […]

15 hours ago

Baltimore Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the Shipley Hill neighbor...

Associated Press

Teen shot by Baltimore police officer during foot chase, hospitalized in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer shot a fleeing teenager Thursday, leaving him in critical condition after a foot pursuit during which police repeatedly ordered the teen to drop the gun he was carrying, officials said. Residents of the west Baltimore neighborhood reacted with anger, demanding to know why the shooting was necessary — […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

YouTuber who staged airplane crash will plead guilty to obstructing probe, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The plea agreement signed by Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29, of Lompoc, California, and his […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota man convicted of murder for beheading girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for beheading his girlfriend in front of several witnesses. Alexis Saborit, 44, was found guilty in the slaying of America Thayer, 56, in July 2021. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while they were in a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: 2 climbers missing in Alaska national park believed dead

Two climbers last heard from as they prepared to scale a peak in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve last week are believed dead, the park said Thursday. Leaders of the search efforts “have concluded that survival is outside the window of possibility,” citing the rocky terrain, the climbers’ limited supplies, temperatures dipping as low […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages