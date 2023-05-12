Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants

May 12, 2023, 2:31 AM

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Invest...

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra looks on at left. The Commerce Department on Friday, May 12, 2023, is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become “tech hubs.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department on Friday is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs.

The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand tech investment that is largely concentrated around a few U.S. cities — Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle — to the rest of the country.

“This is about taking these places on the edge of glory to being world leaders,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told The Associated Press. “My job is to enhance America’s competitiveness.”

The Biden administration has made it a priority to set an industrial strategy of directing government investment into computer chips, clean energy and a range of other technologies. Officials say that being leaders in those fields will foster economic and national security, reflecting a belief that the best way to compete against China’s ascendance will come from building internal strength.

The tech hubs are meant to build up areas that already have major research specialties but lack the access to financing that could fuel stronger growth and business formation in those fields. Pockets of the U.S. already have leading-edge tech such as medical devices in Minnesota, robotics in Pittsburgh and agricultural technology in Fresno, California. But the challenge has been finding ways to boost those fields so that government investment leads to more support from private capital.

To qualify for the tech hub money, each applicant will need a partnership that includes one or more companies, a state development agency, worker training programs, a university and state and local government leaders. Roughly 20 cities are expected to be designated as tech hubs with 10 eventually receiving funding.

President Joe Biden hopes to broaden the funding over time, requesting in his budget proposal that Congress appropriate another $4 billion for it over the next two years. Raimondo said that she expects a large number of applications from across the political spectrum.

The tech hub program, formally the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub Program, ties into a political message that Biden has delivered in speeches. The Democratic president has said that people should not feel forced to leave their hometowns to find good jobs nor should opportunity cluster in just a few parts of the country while other regions struggle.

“You shouldn’t have to move to Silicon Valley if you’re a scientist with a great idea,” Raimondo said.

National News

A young couple sit on the beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., Monday, May 8, 2023. For years, studie...

Associated Press

Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Situationships. “Sneaky links.” The “talking stage,” the flirtatious getting-to-know-you phase — typically done via text — that can lead to a hookup. High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and […]

1 day ago

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP ...

Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue even as hopes for a cease-fire grow

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes against Palestinian militant targets in the Gaza Strip continued for a third day Friday. The Palestinian death toll rose to 31, authorities said, as foreign mediators pressed ahead with efforts to reach a cease-fire. After the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group fired longer-range rockets toward Israel Thursday […]

1 day ago

A Louisiana pine snake bluffs in a posture to defend itself against predators, during the release o...

Associated Press

Memphis ‘snake factory’ transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana

BENTLEY, La. (AP) — They were born and raised in captivity, but as they slowly slithered away from their handlers and disappeared into gopher holes in the Kisatchie National Forest, the group of Louisiana pine snakes appeared to be right at home. The five pine snakes bred at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee were released […]

1 day ago

Tirzah Patterson and her son Jaques "Jake" Patterson pose for a picture at their home, Tuesday, May...

Associated Press

For Buffalo shooting victims’ kin, Mother’s Day is a reminder of loss, a lesson in navigating grief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tirzah Patterson will dedicate this Mother’s Day to the hardest part of a mother’s job, trying to help her child make sense of tragedy. Patterson and her husband had divorced but remained close for the sake of their son. Then Heyward Patterson was gunned down along with nine people in a […]

1 day ago

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1...

Associated Press

Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids’ mom in triple murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury is weighing two theories in the wannabe cult leader, as the defense team claims? Jurors heard both stories Thursday during final arguments in the seven-week long trial, and deliberated for about four hours before breaking for the evening. They will continue the work of deciding Vallow Daybell’s fate […]

1 day ago

Cassandra Nuñez poses for a portrait at home Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Nuñez a...

Associated Press

Trump’s sexual assault verdict marks a rare moment of accountability. And women are noticing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cassandra Nuñez and her grandmother cast their first ballots in a U.S. presidential election in 2016. She was a first-year college student; her grandmother, a newly minted citizen. They both hoped to elect the first woman president over a man who bragged about grabbing and kissing women at will. But Donald Trump […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants