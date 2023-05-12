Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Liam and Olivia continue reign as Social Security’s top baby names in the US

May 12, 2023, 6:10 AM | Updated: 7:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year.

The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday. The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880.

It’s Liam’s sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2.

Coming in third for girls’ names is Charlotte, followed by Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna. For boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.

Luna is the only newcomer in the Top 10, booting Harper.

The agency has been compiling the list since 1997, often revealing the impact pop culture has on baby naming trends. The smash hit “Yellowstone” has clearly influenced new parents. The neo-Western starring Kevin Costner debuted in 2018, with characters surfacing among baby names ever since.

Dutton moved up the Social Security list to 835, a change of 986 spots from 2021. It’s the last name of the fictional family featured on the series, and it counts Costner’s John Dutton in its ranks. Dutton is the fastest rising name in the Social Security rankings.

Another Dutton name follows actual Dutton as a star with a bullet among baby names. Kayce, as in Kayce John Dutton on the show, moved to the 587th most popular name, up from 1,077 the year before. Luke Grimes plays Kayce.

Rip, also from “Yellowstone,” has grabbed some naming attention, but it didn’t crack Social Security’s top 1,000. Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler is Dutton adjacent as the son-in-law of John.

Other names rising fast for boys: Chosen, Khaza, Eithan. For girls, Wrenlee is followed by Neriah, Arlet, Georgina and Amiri.

The Social Security Administration’s latest data shows 3.64 million babies in the U.S. were issued Social Security cards last year, up slightly from 2021.

___

Online: https://www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames/

Lifestyle

A young couple sit on the beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., Monday, May 8, 2023. For years, studie...

Associated Press

Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Situationships. “Sneaky links.” The “talking stage,” the flirtatious getting-to-know-you phase — typically done via text — that can lead to a hookup. High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and […]

1 day ago

Cassandra Nuñez poses for a portrait at home Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Nuñez a...

Associated Press

Trump’s sexual assault verdict marks a rare moment of accountability. And women are noticing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cassandra Nuñez and her grandmother cast their first ballots in a U.S. presidential election in 2016. She was a first-year college student; her grandmother, a newly minted citizen. They both hoped to elect the first woman president over a man who bragged about grabbing and kissing women at will. But Donald Trump […]

1 day ago

FILE - Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from ...

Associated Press

BTS book ‘Beyond the Story,’ source of Internet speculation, to be published July 9

NEW YORK (AP) — The guessing game began a few days ago, when an anonymous, untitled book scheduled for July 9 —— “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” — had Taylor Swift fans so convinced she had written a memoir that they made it a bestseller. By Thursday, the Swift rumors had been refuted and […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

123-year-old schooner will be leaving Maine after auction sale

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A 123-year-old schooner that was once declared the “Official Windjammer of Maine” by state lawmakers has new owners, and will be leaving Maine. Two brothers who are lifelong sailors had the winning bid this week for the Victory Chimes, which is on the National Register of Historical Places. Miles and Alex […]

1 day ago

FILE - A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisc...

Associated Press

Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use

Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Real-life ‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Custodian leads school chess teams in Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — David Bishop spends the school day as a mild-mannered custodian, but before the final bell rings, he grabs his chess boards and pieces and begins his second role. “The Queen’s Gambit” is playing out in real life in Maine, where this custodian is coaching his schools’ chess teams to acclaim. Bishop, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Liam and Olivia continue reign as Social Security’s top baby names in the US