Traffic creeps by WB SR 522 after rollover crash in Woodinville

A crash on westbound State Route 522 near 195th caused all the lanes of SR 522 to close in Woodinville Friday morning.

The left lane has reopened, and traffic has backed up at the chokepoint, creeping by emergency crews at the scene.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the crash around 6 a.m. Friday.

A vehicle crashed and rolled over onto its top. A pickup was also involved in the incident.

Drivers should expect long delays.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO 7 that the crash is possibly a road rage incident.

At 6:40 a.m., the left lane reopened, but the right lane is expected to be closed “for an extended period of time,” said Johnson.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.