Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Traffic creeps by WB SR 522 after rollover crash in Woodinville

May 12, 2023, 6:18 AM | Updated: 7:10 am

sr 522...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A crash on westbound State Route 522 near 195th caused all the lanes of SR 522 to close in Woodinville Friday morning.

The left lane has reopened, and traffic has backed up at the chokepoint, creeping by emergency crews at the scene.

Molasses, milk spill onto WA highways in separate crashes

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the crash around 6 a.m. Friday.

A vehicle crashed and rolled over onto its top. A pickup was also involved in the incident.

Drivers should expect long delays.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO 7 that the crash is possibly a road rage incident.

At 6:40 a.m., the left lane reopened, but the right lane is expected to be closed “for an extended period of time,” said Johnson.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Local News

Health clinic...

Heather Bosch

Facing Fentanyl: Addicts find their way out

The fentanyl epidemic shows no sign of weakening. But there is a way out for people suffering from this opioid disorder.

7 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Hidden fees for Seattle Kraken playoff tickets have fan budgets on thin ice

As the Kraken swim deeper in the playoffs, fans will swallow nasty ticket fees to see the game.

7 hours ago

Cinerama...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Cinerama sold to Seattle International Film Festival, scheduled to reopen later this year

SIFF Executive Director Tom Mara made the announcement the theater has been acquired by SIFF from the estate of Paul Allen.

1 day ago

police dog...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

K-9 passes out after fentanyl-involved drug bust in Everett

A drug-sniffing police dog is recovering after passing out following a drug raid in Everett Thursday.

1 day ago

debt default...

Bill Kaczaraba

McKenna: America will not default on its debt

"It's really politically foolish of the House majority to trigger a debt default," McKenna told Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

1 day ago

sumner coach...

Frank Sumrall

Ex-Sumner HS coach pleads not guilty to sexually abusing players

Former Sumner High boys basketball coach Jake Jackson pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing six players from his team.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Traffic creeps by WB SR 522 after rollover crash in Woodinville