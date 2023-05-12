Close
LOCAL NEWS

Mail theft in Columbia City forces people to pickup from the office

May 12, 2023, 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm

mail theft...

FILE - A stamp is shown on an envelope Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A ‘mail fail’ for some south Seattle residents, who say the United States Postal Service (USPS) has halted mail delivery due to a rise in recent vandalism and theft.

A sign at a U.S. Postal Service office in Columbia City says this affects the “98118” zip code — which covers around 49,000 people — it’s unclear how many of them aren’t getting their mail.

US Postal Service taking new steps to prevent carrier robberies, stolen mail

Kirk is one of those whose mailbox was destroyed about a month ago:

“They said they wouldn’t be able to deliver any mail until the cluster mailbox was fixed, and it costs $2-3,000 to fix,” Kirk said. “I have to go to each neighbor and collect money.”

He said the USPS told him he could either get a P.O. Box or wait in line at the annex office for his mail.

Barbara Myers said her postal carrier told her that the issue was caused by a recent theft.

“They haven’t been delivering mail for four days because a master key that operates all the boxes in Seward Park has been stolen,” Myers said.

KIRO Newsradio tried to get in contact with USPS to ask questions about the situation or how long it could last but has not received a response.

Follow Kate Stone on Twitter or email her here.

