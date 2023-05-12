Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Virginia joins list of GOP states leaving bipartisan effort to combat voter fraud amid conspiracies

May 12, 2023, 11:56 AM

FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 2...

FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Election officials in Virginia have announced plans to withdraw the state from a bipartisan effort aimed at ensuring accurate voter lists and combating fraud that has been ensnared in conspiracy theories that have erupted since the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Election officials in Virginia have announced plans to withdraw the state from a bipartisan effort designed to ensure accurate voter lists and combat fraud — but that also has been caught up in conspiracy theories spread since the 2020 presidential election.

When Virginia formally withdraws later this year, it will become the eighth Republican-led state to leave the Electronic Registration Information Center, known has ERIC, since the group was targeted in a series of online stories last year that questioned its funding and purpose. Former President Donald Trump has been among those calling on Republican state officials to leave.

Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, in a letter sent Thursday to ERIC, listed several reasons for the decision to end the state’s membership. That included the recent state departures, incomplete participation by Virginia’s bordering states and “increasing concerns regarding stewardship, maintenance, privacy, and confidentiality” of voter information.

Virginia was one of the founding members when ERIC was formed in 2012, an effort promoted by then-Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell.

“In short, ERIC’s mandate has expanded beyond that of its initial intent — to improve the accuracy of voter rolls,” Beals wrote. “We will pursue other information arrangements with our neighboring states and look to other opportunities to partner with states in an apolitical fashion.”

Virginia joins Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia who have plan to do so. Texas election officials have said they are working on an alternative data-sharing effort but have not provided a notice of withdrawal.

ERIC uses data-sharing among member states to identify voters who might have moved out of state or died and should be considered for removal from a state’s voter rolls. It also flags instances of potential double-voting — ballots cast in more than one state by the same voter — that are then used to investigate potential voter fraud.

Beals, a former local election official, was widespread fraud.

There is rejected his claims.

In a statement, Chase praised the decision and claimed, without evidence, that ERIC was “used for insidious and nefarious purposes to include an abuse of power in controlling our elections.”

Democratic state Sen. Adam Ebbin said he was disappointed in the decision to withdraw from the system.

“The net result is we won’t have a tool to make sure our voter rolls are as accurate as they could be,” said Ebbin, a member of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee. “It’s less accurate without as many state partners to verify information.”

One conspiracy targeting the system claims that billionaire philanthropist George Soros funded it. While the data-sharing system did receive initial funding from the nonpartisan Pew Charitable Trusts, that money was separate from funding provided to Pew by a Soros-affiliated organization that went to an unrelated effort, according to ERIC’s executive director, Shane Hamlin. The system has since been funded through annual dues by member states.

Hamlin said in an emailed statement that the group “will continue our work on behalf of our remaining member states in improving the accuracy of America’s voter rolls and increasing access to voter registration for all eligible citizens.”

With no national voter registration clearinghouse, ERIC is the only data-sharing program among the states. It was started in 2012 by seven states and was bipartisan from the beginning, with four of the founding states led at the time by Republicans.

The system has been credited in Maryland with identifying some 66,000 potentially deceased voters and 778,000 people who may have moved out of state since 2013. In Georgia, officials said nearly 100,000 voters no longer eligible to vote in the state had been removed based on data provided by ERIC.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

National News

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams speaks to the moderator before an interview in Lexington,...

Associated Press

Kentucky is latest battleground for secretaries of state facing election falsehoods during primaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s secretary of state has won bipartisan praise during his first term in office for expanding voter access during the COVID-19 pandemic and overseeing elections that have been free of widespread problems. That record still hasn’t paved a clear path to reelection for Republican Michael Adams. He now must persuade primary […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Associated Press photographer Elise Amendola, who documented decades of sports and news, dies at 70

Renowned Associated Press photojournalist Elise Amendola — a determined, joyous and patient journalist who masterfully photographed pivotal global news and sporting events spanning decades — has died. She was 70. Amendola, who recently retired from the AP, died Thursday at her home in North Andover, Massachusetts, after a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer, her wife […]

12 hours ago

A load of sand is dumped on the beach in front of the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., F...

Associated Press

Named after the ocean, Atlantic City casino can’t live without a beach, so it’s rebuilding one

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — What’s an ocean without a beach? One Atlantic City casino that takes its name from the sea doesn’t want to find out, and so it’s spending up to $700,000 of its own money to rebuild a badly eroded beach in front of it. The Ocean Casino Resort began the work […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Honduran teen dies in US immigration custody, weeks after crossing southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy from Honduras died this week in U.S. immigration custody, American and Honduran officials said Friday, underscoring concerns about a strained immigration system as the Biden administration manages the end of asylum restrictions known as Title 42. The teenager was identified as Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, according to a tweet […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall. Prosecutors have charged Ben Smyth, a Canadian diver in his second year at Utah, with sodomy, sexual abuse and rape. In […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. B...

Associated Press

What to know about Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter, the social media site the billionaire Tesla CEO had been running since he bought it last fall. Musk focus on product design and new technology. Here’s what to know about Yaccarino. VETERAN AD EXEC Yaccarino, 60, has worked […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Virginia joins list of GOP states leaving bipartisan effort to combat voter fraud amid conspiracies