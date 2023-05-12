Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Employee found in freezer of Louisiana fast food outlet; police calling it ‘suspicious’

May 12, 2023, 10:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana are investigating the death of a fast-food restaurant employee whose body was found in the restaurant’s freezer.

Police in New Iberia told local news outlets the body was found around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at an Arby’s restaurant.

A police sergeant said the death was considered “suspicious.” But authorities provided no details. The identity, gender and age of the dead person had not been released as of midday Friday. There was no information released on a possible cause of death or whether there were any injuries to the body.

KLFY-TV reported Friday that police said the person found was a manager of the restaurant.

National News

FILE - A voter submits their ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 2...

Associated Press

Virginia joins list of GOP states leaving bipartisan effort to combat voter fraud amid conspiracies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Election officials in Virginia have announced plans to withdraw the state from a bipartisan effort designed to ensure accurate voter lists and combat fraud — but that also has been caught up in conspiracy theories spread since the 2020 presidential election. When Virginia formally withdraws later this year, it will become […]

12 hours ago

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams speaks to the moderator before an interview in Lexington,...

Associated Press

Kentucky is latest battleground for secretaries of state facing election falsehoods during primaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s secretary of state has won bipartisan praise during his first term in office for expanding voter access during the COVID-19 pandemic and overseeing elections that have been free of widespread problems. That record still hasn’t paved a clear path to reelection for Republican Michael Adams. He now must persuade primary […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Associated Press photographer Elise Amendola, who documented decades of sports and news, dies at 70

Renowned Associated Press photojournalist Elise Amendola — a determined, joyous and patient journalist who masterfully photographed pivotal global news and sporting events spanning decades — has died. She was 70. Amendola, who recently retired from the AP, died Thursday at her home in North Andover, Massachusetts, after a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer, her wife […]

12 hours ago

A load of sand is dumped on the beach in front of the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., F...

Associated Press

Named after the ocean, Atlantic City casino can’t live without a beach, so it’s rebuilding one

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — What’s an ocean without a beach? One Atlantic City casino that takes its name from the sea doesn’t want to find out, and so it’s spending up to $700,000 of its own money to rebuild a badly eroded beach in front of it. The Ocean Casino Resort began the work […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Honduran teen dies in US immigration custody, weeks after crossing southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy from Honduras died this week in U.S. immigration custody, American and Honduran officials said Friday, underscoring concerns about a strained immigration system as the Biden administration manages the end of asylum restrictions known as Title 42. The teenager was identified as Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, according to a tweet […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall. Prosecutors have charged Ben Smyth, a Canadian diver in his second year at Utah, with sodomy, sexual abuse and rape. In […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Employee found in freezer of Louisiana fast food outlet; police calling it ‘suspicious’