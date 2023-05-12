Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

What to know about judge’s ruling on age limit for young gun buyers

May 12, 2023, 1:21 PM

FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A U.S. jud...

FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A U.S. judge's ruling Wednesday, May 11, 2023, striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A U.S. judge’s ruling striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms.

The ruling issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Virginia is just the beginning of what’s likely to be a lengthy court battle over rules aimed at making it harder for 18- to 20-year-olds to get handguns.

The judge’s ruling doesn’t go into effect until he issues a final order that would bar the government from enforcing the age limit. The Justice Department didn’t immediately comment on the ruling but is likely to appeal and could ask for the final order to be put on hold while it does.

The judge cited the Supreme Court’s wave of challenges from gun-rights activists and created turmoil in the courts as judges wrestle over what gun restrictions can remain on the books.

Here’s a look at the Virginia’s judge’s ruling, the impact of the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision and what’s next:

WHAT DID THE SUPREME COURT’S BRUEN DECISION DO?

In its Bruen decision, the Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law and ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The majority opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas also set new standards for courts to weigh challenges to firearm restrictions.

Before the ruling, courts generally took a two-step approach when examining guns, first looking at the constitutional text and history to see whether a regulation comes under the Second Amendment and then, if it does, looking at the government’s justification for the restriction.

Thomas said the old standard was wrong and said courts should no longer consider whether the law serves public interests, like enhancing public safety. Governments that want to uphold a gun restriction must point to similar restrictions from history to show that the law is consistent with the country’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation,” the Supreme Court said.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE VIRGINIA CASE?

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne in Richmond said the government failed to prove that restrictions on the purchase of firearms by 18- to 20-year-olds is “part of our Nation’s history and tradition.” The former President George H.W. Bush-appointee said the government didn’t present any evidence of such restrictions “from the colonial era, Founding or Early Republic.”

The lack of similar regulations from those time periods indicates that the “Founders considered age-based regulations on the purchase of firearms to circumscribe the right to keep and bear arms confirmed by the Second Amendment,” he wrote.

The case was brought by 20-year-old John Corey Fraser and other young adults who want to buy handguns from a licensed federal firearms dealer. Fraser’s lawyer, Elliott Harding, noted that 18- to 20-year-olds can already buy handguns from private sellers, a process that is “completely unregulated.”

They challenged the constitutionality of the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the associated regulations from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Gun control groups had urged the court to uphold the age restrictions, arguing they are constitutional even under the Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling. They say Payne’s ruling will put lives at risk, pointing to scientific literature that shows the brain continues to develop in the early 20s and that 18- to 20-year-olds are more impulsive than older adults.

“There is a long, established historical pedigree for recognizing the risk posed by certain subsets of armed individuals,” The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and another gun control group, Brady, wrote in court filings. “Likewise, Congress has identified that armed 18-to-20-year-olds pose a greater risk to the community than does the rest of the population and accordingly has restricted 18-to-20-year-olds’ ability to purchase handguns.”

WHAT OTHER LAWS ARE BEING CHALLENGED POST-BRUEN?

Gun-rights activists have been waging court battles across the U.S. over things such as bans on the sale of on AR-15-style rifles and high-capacity magazines and possession of so-called “ghost guns” that can be nearly impossible for law enforcement officials to trace.

In some cases, judges looking at the same laws and same historical record have come down on different sides on whether they are constitutional under the Supreme Court’s Bruen test. Several judges, for example, have upheld a federal law banning people under indictment for felonies from buying guns, while others have declared it unconstitutional.

A federal judge recently cited the high court decision in ruling against a Minnesota law prohibiting 18- to 20-year-olds from getting permits to carry handguns in public. A judge struck down a similar law last year on gun restrictions for young adults in Texas. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March, however, upheld a Florida law passed after the mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that raised the legal age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

Some judges have expressed frustration with the Bruen test and questioned whether judges are suited to be poring over and analyzing history. In his decision, Payne used a footnote to lament what he sees as the challenges with the test, saying “this court is staffed by lawyers who are neither trained nor experienced in making the nuanced historical analyses called for by Bruen.”

“There is a reason that historians attend years of demanding schooling and that their scholarship undergoes a rigorous peer-review process before publication,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court could soon decide whether to grant an emergency request to block an Illinois law signed in January that bans the sale of so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Challengers of the law appealed to the high court after a federal judge in Chicago in February found the law to be constitutional under the Bruen test, and an appeals court also refused to put the law on hold.

The Justice Department also appealed to the Supreme Court after the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February — citing the Bruen decision — struck down a federal law prohibiting people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from possessing guns. Justice Department lawyers said their petition to the high court that the law “fits squarely within the longstanding tradition of disarming dangerous individuals.” The court has not yet said whether it will take up the case.

Other restrictions that judges have found to be unconstitutional in recent months include a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from owning firearms and a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed.

___

Richer reported from Boston. Associated Press reporters Jessica Gresko and Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed.

National News

Associated Press

Boston man charged with providing Chinese officials information on pro-democracy activists

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man worked with Chinese government officials over roughly a four-year period to keep tabs on Chinese activists and dissidents in the area who were calling for pro-democracy reforms in the communist nation, federal prosecutors said Friday. Litang Liang, 63, a U.S. citizen who lives in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood, was charged […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin middle-schooler killed by swerving pickup while waiting to board school bus

EXCELSIOR, Wis. (AP) — A middle-school student waiting to board a school bus in Wisconsin was struck and killed Friday by a pickup truck that failed to slow down in time, authorities said. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said the student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg was fatally injured about 7:20 a.m. along Highway […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Historically Black medical schools urge more spending in hearing with Bernie Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — To train more Black doctors, the federal government needs to bolster funding and make more training slots available for historically Black medical schools, leaders of those universities told U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday. “Our HBCU medical schools are the backbone of training Black doctors in this country.” Dr. Hugh Mighty, Howard […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest and worsen wildfires already burning in western Canada, a historically temperate region that has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years. “We’re looking at record-breaking temperatures,” […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia officer will not face charges for striking, killing 13-year-old with cruiser off-duty

CHARLESTON W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty deputy sheriff in West Virginia who struck and killed a 13-year-old girl with his police cruiser last year will not face criminal charges in her death, according to the county prosecutor investigating the case. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia determined the “tragic loss” of 13-year-old Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson in […]

13 hours ago

A woman holds up her wristband to show U.S. Border Patrol agents she and her daughter have been wai...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Crowds of migrants wait at the border as Title 42 gives way to new rules

At points all along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, crowds of migrants clutching sacks of belongings or holding the hands of children waited to apply for asylum as new immigration rules took effect. And more people kept arriving. A 3-year-old asylum restriction known as Title 42 ended, replaced by new regulations imposed by the Biden […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

What to know about judge’s ruling on age limit for young gun buyers