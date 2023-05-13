Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory in Game 6

May 12, 2023, 9:51 PM

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after scoring during the second half in Game 6 o...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after scoring during the second half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 victory Friday night in Game 6 of the second-round series.

The seventh-seeded Lakers will face Nikola Jokic and the top-seeded Nuggets in the Western Conference finals starting Tuesday night in Denver.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers, who never trailed in a closeout victory that punctuated their increasingly incredible late-season surge.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points, highlighted by a 54-footer from midcourt at the halftime buzzer for the Lakers. They improved to 7-0 at home since the regular season ended with three wins in seven days over the Warriors. Los Angeles also snapped Golden State’s streak of 28 playoff series with at least one road victory – an NBA-record run encompassing Stephen Curry’s entire career.

James, Davis and the Lakers are the first team since 2014 to eliminate Curry’s Warriors from the playoffs before the NBA Finals. Golden State has played in six of the last eight NBA Finals, missing the playoffs entirely in the other two seasons.

Curry scored 32 points while missing 10 of his 14 3-point attempts for the sixth-seeded Warriors, whose pursuit of their fifth championship in nine seasons ended with three straight road losses and an inept offensive performance by Curry’s teammates in Game 6, including a 3-of-19 effort by Klay Thompson, who missed 10 of his 12 3-point attempts.

The Splash Brothers were far too dry when it mattered against the Lakers: Thompson went 10 for 36 on 3-pointers in the series’ final four games, while Curry was 14 for 49.

___

AP NBA: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

National News

Jamari Shaw, 16, poses for a portrait in his East side neighborhood Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Buff...

Associated Press

A year after Buffalo supermarket massacre, city’s Black youth still shaken

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It’s hard for Jamari Shaw, 16, to have fun at the park with his younger brothers in their East Buffalo neighborhood. He’s too busy scanning for danger, an aftereffect of a grocery store. Sometimes, 17-year-old Alanna Littleton stays in the car when her family drives to that supermarket from their home […]

22 hours ago

Scabby, a giant inflatable rat used by organized labor, stands at a union action outside a Petco on...

Associated Press

On the front lines of the writers strike, meet the true rat czar of NYC: Scabby the Rat

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, various labor disputes. As New York City deals with an Buddy the Rat — a rodent New Yorkers can rally behind. But in the era of TikTok and influencer culture, middle-aged Scabby faces a new challenge: staying relevant. “It’s kind of unfortunate, changing times, older members of the public […]

22 hours ago

FILE - This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Ox...

Associated Press

DeSantis, Trump look to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump will share the spotlight in Iowa on Saturday, providing a chance to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their campaign styles in Republicans’ leadoff voting state. DeSantis, candidate since November, hopes to show strength with an outdoor rally with supporters. Although […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif....

Associated Press

Debt ceiling talks push Washington toward new era of deficit cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal to end the debt ceiling standoff: The ambitious COVID era of government spending — to cope with the pandemic and rebuild in its aftermath — is giving way to a new fiscal focus on tailored investments and stemming deficits. President debt […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Chaos on Mexico border averted, for now, as US turns page in migration rules

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. turned the page on pandemic-era immigration restrictions with relative calm at its border with Mexico as migrants adapted to strict new rules aimed at discouraging illegal crossings and awaited the promise of new legal pathways for entering the country. A full day after the rules adopted by President […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors ...

Associated Press

Private detective appeals to Nevada Supreme court in Reno mayor’s lawsuit over GPS tracking device

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A private investigator who used GPS devices to secretly track the vehicles of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and a county commissioner ahead of the 2002 election asked the Nevada Supreme Court late Friday to overturn a judge’s order that he identify the client who hired him. Schieve filed suit in December […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory in Game 6