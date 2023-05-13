Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals

May 13, 2023, 12:29 AM

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, hugs forward Anthony Davis during the second half in...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, hugs forward Anthony Davis during the second half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — After every twist and turn in the soap opera saga of LeBron James’ four seasons alongside Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, one truth remains perfectly clear.

This is a championship-caliber partnership when James and Davis are both healthy.

One or both superstars have been injured for long stretches of the three seasons since their 2020 bubble championship, and the Lakers’ road back to contention has been incredibly rocky because of it. The entire roster around them has been completely changed since that ring, but James and Davis are still here, still fighting.

Now they’re both healthy at the same time again, and the rest of the NBA has been reminded what happens when this dynamic duo can fly at full strength.

James and Davis were at their best while the Lakers eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games, capping a masterful effort with a 122-101 victory Friday night.

When asked why the seventh-seeded Lakers find themselves four games from the NBA Finals just three months after they were six games below .500 and in 13th place in the Western Conference, James praised the front office for overhauling the roster around the trade deadline with the arrivals of D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt.

But James quickly added a second reason: “Also, staying healthy. We weren’t as healthy as we would like to be, but we still played good basketball after the break to put us in the position.”

LeBron and AD have won six of their seven playoff series together, losing only when Davis was hurt in the first round against Phoenix in 2021. The Lakers are 95-49 when James and Davis are playing together, and this postseason has been an archetypal example of what they can do.

They’re coming off a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 season in which they missed the playoffs while going 33-49, leading to Frank Vogel’s firing and Darvin Ham’s arrival. Davis’ injury problems limited him to 40 games, while James played in only 56.

But these Lakers are almost nothing like those Lakers: Other than James and Davis, only Austin Reaves and backup big man Wenyen Gabriel remain from last year’s roster.

“When you have guys like Bron and AD who have won championships, you always feel like you have a chance, especially with the roster that we have, the talent that we have,” said Reaves, the undrafted free agent who seized a starting role down the stretch.

James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in Game 6, repeatedly making stunning plays that answered anybody who thinks the top scorer in NBA history has lost anything at 38.

Davis was no less impressive with 17 points, 20 rebounds and the looming, athletic defensive presence that changes every opponent’s game plan.

Both stars are in remarkably good health as they head into the conference finals against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Davis came back solidly at home Friday night after missing the end of Game 5 at Golden State following a blow to the head, and he’ll be ready to take on Nikola Jokic.

The Lakers had to fight just to get into the postseason, only getting into a play-in spot for good with 2 1/2 weeks left in the regular season. But Los Angeles is 27-12 since the trade deadline, with no back-to-back losses since March 17.

Ham never hesitates to credit his superstars for the Lakers’ success, even while he does impressive work in molding the team around them.

“One of the things I wanted to reestablish here was our competitiveness, and then work toward building a team, a roster of players that were together and that weren’t afraid to acknowledge what we’re doing wrong and how we can fix it,” Ham said. “It started with themselves, how can we all be better individually, and then come together as a group, and I think just throughout the season, the work ethic of LeBron, the persistence of AD, both of those guys.”

The Lakers’ season has gone from a probable disaster to an undeniable success in the past two months, but nobody appears to be satisfied. After handling every challenge thrown at them in recent weeks, the Lakers are headed into their showdown with top-seeded Denver carrying much more confidence than almost any seventh seed could possess — no surprise, since no seventh seed has reached the West finals since the 1986-87 Seattle SuperSonics.

“From Day One, we’ve always said we need those three elements to be able to do anything, to have any type of success within an NBA season, and that’s the competitiveness, togetherness and accountability,” Ham said. “Moreover from that, our work and our preparation will carry us as far as that takes us, and we stayed true to form with that.

“Everyone in the building, through those tough times at the beginning of the season, stayed positive, stayed encouraging.”

___

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in San Francisco contributed.

___

AP NBA: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

National News

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett congratulate each other...

Associated Press

Heat embracing challenge, find way to return to the Eastern Conference finals

MIAMI (AP) — Inside the Miami Heat locker room, now officially halfway to the season’s ultimate goal, Erik Spoelstra stepped onto the NBA championship logo on the center of the floor and gathered his team around him. His message was simple. “There’s been nothing about this season that’s been easy,” Spoelstra said. He’s right, and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Lights from inside buildings illuminate the skyline, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Austin, Texas....

Associated Press

Census Bureau rejects many big-city challenges that claimed the 2020 headcount missed their people

Some of the largest U.S. cities challenging their 2020 census numbers aren’t getting the results they hoped for from the U.S. Census Bureau — an effort by Memphis to increase its official population resulted in three people being subtracted from its count during an initial appeal. Some successes have come from challenges to totals of […]

1 day ago

Members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe pose for a photo in their tribal community in Sonora, Mexico. in ...

Associated Press

‘Why can’t there be a system?’: Tribe pushes to ease US border crossings for Native Americans

For four hours, Raymond V. Buelna, a cultural leader for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, sat on a metal bench in a concrete holding space at the U.S.-Mexico border, separated from the two people he was taking to an Easter ceremony on tribal land in Arizona and wondering when they might be released. It was February […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Temperatures are expected to start climbing significantly Saturday in parts of the Pacific Northwest as an early heat wave takes hold, possibly breaking records and worsening wildfires already burning in western Canada. The historically temperate region has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent […]

1 day ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after scoring during the second half in Game 6 o...

Associated Press

LeBron James, Lakers eliminate champion Warriors with 122-101 victory in Game 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 victory Friday night in Game 6 of the second-round series. The seventh-seeded Lakers will face Nikola Jokic and the top-seeded Nuggets in the Western Conference […]

1 day ago

Jamari Shaw, 16, poses for a portrait in his East side neighborhood Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Buff...

Associated Press

A year after Buffalo supermarket massacre, city’s Black youth still shaken

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It’s hard for Jamari Shaw, 16, to have fun at the park with his younger brothers in their East Buffalo neighborhood. He’s too busy scanning for danger, an aftereffect of a grocery store. Sometimes, 17-year-old Alanna Littleton stays in the car when her family drives to that supermarket from their home […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals