Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

One killed as tornado hits south Texas near the Gulf coast

May 13, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 11:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — At least one person was killed when a tornado struck an unincorporated community on the Gulf coast near the southern tip of Texas, damaging dozens of homes and knocking down power lines early Saturday, authorities said.

Roberto Flores, 42, died when the EF1 tornado struck the community of Laguna Heights, located on the mainland across from South Padre Island, said Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

An EF1 tornado has wind speeds of 86-110 mph (138-177 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

“Apparently it went straight through that community,” Garza said, “Individuals don’t want to leave their houses because they’re afraid that somebody will go in there and start stealing stuff.”

Garza said his the sheriff’s department is helping provide security for the area.

At least 10 people were also hospitalized — two in critical condition — and multiple people suffered cuts and bruises, said Tom Hushen, the emergency management coordinator for Cameron County. The tornado hit at about 4 a.m.

Hushen said the tornado “caused significant damage to residences … we have 40-60 damaged homes,” some heavily damaged.

The Texas tornado follows an outbreak of dozens of twisters in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

Laguna Heights is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the U.S.-Mexico border at Brownsville and is not prone to tornado active, although this spring has been active, said weather service meteorologist Angelica Soria. Weather service radar observed rotation in the storm, she said, which prompted a tornado warning.

“We did have a tornado warning just north of this area a couple of weeks ago,” Soria added, “but we were not able to confirm that tornado, even though it was radar indicated.”

___

Gonzalez reported from McAllen, Texas, and Miller reported from Oklahoma City.

National News

Associated Press

Woman charged in 1 of 4 Nebraska killings pleads not guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of one of four people who were killed in a small northeast Nebraska town last year. Carrie Jones, 44, of Laurel entered written not guilty pleas this week to first-degree murder, being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence, according […]

12 hours ago

FILE - In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing ...

Associated Press

Housing advocates warn GOP spending plan would be ‘disastrous’

Housing advocates are raising the alarm about House Republicans’ plan to dramatically cut the federal deficit to raise the debt ceiling, warning rental aid would be stripped from hundreds of thousands of struggling families who could face eviction and possible homelessness at a time when rents remain high. House Republicans narrowly passed a sweeping measure […]

12 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, hugs forward Anthony Davis during the second half in...

Associated Press

Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After every twist and turn in the soap opera saga of LeBron James’ four seasons alongside Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, one truth remains perfectly clear. This is a championship-caliber partnership when James and Davis are both healthy. One or both superstars have been injured for long stretches of […]

12 hours ago

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, and New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett congratulate each other...

Associated Press

Heat embracing challenge, find way to return to the Eastern Conference finals

MIAMI (AP) — Inside the Miami Heat locker room, now officially halfway to the season’s ultimate goal, Erik Spoelstra stepped onto the NBA championship logo on the center of the floor and gathered his team around him. His message was simple. “There’s been nothing about this season that’s been easy,” Spoelstra said. He’s right, and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Lights from inside buildings illuminate the skyline, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Austin, Texas....

Associated Press

Census Bureau rejects many big-city challenges that claimed the 2020 headcount missed their people

Some of the largest U.S. cities challenging their 2020 census numbers aren’t getting the results they hoped for from the U.S. Census Bureau — an effort by Memphis to increase its official population resulted in three people being subtracted from its count during an initial appeal. Some successes have come from challenges to totals of […]

1 day ago

Members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe pose for a photo in their tribal community in Sonora, Mexico. in ...

Associated Press

‘Why can’t there be a system?’: Tribe pushes to ease US border crossings for Native Americans

For four hours, Raymond V. Buelna, a cultural leader for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, sat on a metal bench in a concrete holding space at the U.S.-Mexico border, separated from the two people he was taking to an Easter ceremony on tribal land in Arizona and wondering when they might be released. It was February […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

One killed as tornado hits south Texas near the Gulf coast