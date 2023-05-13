Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkey for quake aid

May 13, 2023, 10:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian government has agreed to extend by another three months the use of two border crossings with Turkey into the rebel-held northwest that were opened for aid delivery after a deadly earthquake in February, Syrian and U.N. officials said Saturday.

Syrian President Bashar Assad had agreed to open the border crossings at Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai for three months to allow aid to flow into Idlib province a week after the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The earthquake has killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. The quake also displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Following a request by the U.N. and ensuing discussions, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad conveyed to U.N. Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths the decision by Syria’s government to allow the U.N. to continue using the two border crossing points for an additional three months, said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the U.N. office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Syria’s ambassador to the U.N. Bassam Sabbagh tweeted that the period has been extended for another three months based on Syria’s determination to enhance “stability and improve the living and humanitarian” conditions of all Syrians. He added the move also aims to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in all of Syria.

Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib is home to some 4 million people, many of whom had been earlier displaced during the country’s 12-year civil war, which has killed nearly half a million people.

David Carden, the U.N.’s Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis, said during a visit to Idlib earlier this month that since the earthquake some 2,000 trucks have crossed the border from Turkey, providing assistance such as shelter, food, medical supplies and other services.

Carden added that the earthquake damaged or destroyed the homes of about 855,000 people.

In 2014, the Security Council authorized four border crossings to deliver aid to northwest Syria — two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq. In January 2020, Syria’s close ally Russia used its veto threat to reduce the number of crossing to the two from Turkey. The following July, China and Russia used their veto power to reduce the number to just a single crossing.

Politics

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community C...

Associated Press

Biden’s reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — A showdown with Congress that has the pivotal foreign trip meant to sustain support for Ukraine and contain a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific. Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are […]

14 hours ago

A migrant woman, holding a baby, walks along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train headi...

Associated Press

End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For weeks, Solangel Contreras raced. The Venezuelan migrant and her family of 22 trudged through the dense jungles of the Darien Gap and hopped borders across Central America. They joined thousands of other migrants from across the Hemisphere in a scramble to reach the United States-Mexico border and request asylum. They […]

14 hours ago

FILE - In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing ...

Associated Press

Housing advocates warn GOP spending plan would be ‘disastrous’

Housing advocates are raising the alarm about House Republicans’ plan to dramatically cut the federal deficit to raise the debt ceiling, warning rental aid would be stripped from hundreds of thousands of struggling families who could face eviction and possible homelessness at a time when rents remain high. House Republicans narrowly passed a sweeping measure […]

14 hours ago

Jenny Durkan's text messages...

Associated Press

Seattle to pay $2.3M over ex-mayor Jenny Durkan’s deleted texts

Seattle will pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit that helped revealed thousands of ex-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s text messages had been deleted.

14 hours ago

Fans put an Ukrainian flag on the Beatles Statue at Pier Head, ahead of the the Eurovision Song Con...

Associated Press

Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The final of the Eurovision Song Contest kicked off Saturday in Liverpool, with a Swedish diva and a party-loving Finnish rapper among favorites to win a joyous music competition clouded, for a second year running, by the war in Ukraine. Britain is hosting on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year […]

14 hours ago

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base in S...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis at Vatican, says he sought backing for his peace plan

ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, later saying he sought support for his peace plan from the pontiff , who in the past has offered to try to help end the war launched by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Zelenskyy held […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkey for quake aid