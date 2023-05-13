Close
LOCAL NEWS

Western Washington to see unseasonable heat this weekend

May 13, 2023, 1:16 PM

Western Washington heat...

Seattle has never had a full week of 80-degree days straight in the month of May – even looking at the pre-SeaTac Airport records going back to the 1890s. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

Friday was the first day of 80-degree warmth for many spots from King County south and the start of many more days are to come.

For Saturday, morning lows were in the 50s. Expect temperatures in the 80s, except 70s through the islands and the Strait.

There will be a few spots to hit 90s near the Cascades in King, Pierce, Thurston, and Lewis counties.

It’ll be even warmer on Sunday with a few more spots hitting 90 but most areas in the mid to upper 80s.

Five days in a row of 80° or hotter in Seattle from the 12th through the 16th would be the earliest in a calendar year for such a stretch of 80-degree days.

Temperatures could be kept to the upper 80s again Monday due to the potential impact of a nearing low-pressure disturbance which could bring a few more clouds and even thunderstorms.

The best chance for thunderstorms looks to be on Monday afternoon and evening across the southern one-half of the area, spreading north into Monday night.

It’ll be slightly cooler but still in the low 80s by Tuesday, with temperatures staying in the upper 70s to low 80s through most of next week.

Seattle has never had a full week of 80-degree days straight in the month of May – even looking at the pre-SeaTac Airport records going back to the 1890s.

With the incoming heat, pet owners should be reminded that the inside of a car can heat up very quickly. Pet owners can even face a ticket for leaving their furry friends in the car.

Tickets in Bothell, for example, can be up to $257.

Fire danger

Fire danger will increase somewhat over the weekend, but in most locations, we’re still in the middle of the spring “green up” which will limit wildfire potential. The most susceptible locations will be the sides of highways where grasses can quickly dry out.

