Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say

May 13, 2023, 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. Authorities said the girl’s brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

National News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community C...

Associated Press

Biden’s reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — A showdown with Congress that has the pivotal foreign trip meant to sustain support for Ukraine and contain a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific. Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden to graduates of historically Black Howard University: US history hasn’t been a ‘fairy tale’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President leading historically Black university that American history “has not always been a fairy tale” and that “racism has long torn us apart.” But on the nation’s best days, he said “enough of us have the guts and the heart to stand up for the best in us.” As Biden spoke, more […]

14 hours ago

This undated photo released by the Sevierville Police Dept. shows K-9 officer Hank. A gunfight betw...

Associated Press

Tennessee police shootout leaves 1 dead, police dog wounded

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gunfight between police and a man inside a home in east Tennessee left him dead and wounded a K-9 police dog named Hank, who is recovering from surgery, authorities said Saturday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not say if police gunfire killed the man, 63-year-old David Wright, who was […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged in 1 of 4 Nebraska killings pleads not guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of one of four people who were killed in a small northeast Nebraska town last year. Carrie Jones, 44, of Laurel entered written not guilty pleas this week to first-degree murder, being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence, according […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

One killed as tornado hits south Texas near the Gulf coast

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — At least one person was killed when a tornado struck an unincorporated community on the Gulf coast near the southern tip of Texas, damaging dozens of homes and knocking down power lines early Saturday, authorities said. Roberto Flores, 42, died when the EF1 tornado struck the community of Laguna Heights, […]

14 hours ago

FILE - In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing ...

Associated Press

Housing advocates warn GOP spending plan would be ‘disastrous’

Housing advocates are raising the alarm about House Republicans’ plan to dramatically cut the federal deficit to raise the debt ceiling, warning rental aid would be stripped from hundreds of thousands of struggling families who could face eviction and possible homelessness at a time when rents remain high. House Republicans narrowly passed a sweeping measure […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say