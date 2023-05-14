Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Military honors for Ukrainian president as he visits Germany to discuss arms deliveries

May 13, 2023, 9:03 PM | Updated: May 14, 2023, 1:10 am

The red carpet is prepared at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023, for the visit of Ukra...

The red carpet is prepared at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023, for the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict. (J'rg Carstensen/dpa via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(J'rg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was welcomed with military honors Sunday by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he made his first visit to Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is visiting allies in search of further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.

A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where he had met Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

On the eve of his arrival — which is taking place amid tight security — the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

“Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security,” Zelenskyy tweeted Sunday, in an apparent reference to the key priorities of his trip.

After Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air-defense system. Modern Western hardware is considered crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counteroffensive against Russian troops.

Zelenskyy first met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, who was snubbed by Kyiv last year, apparently over his previous close ties to Russia, causing a chill in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany.

Since then, both Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have visited Ukraine, assuring Zelenskyy of their support for his country’s fight against the Russian invasion. Announcing the new arms package, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin would help Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

After meeting Scholz and other senior officials at the chancellery, the two leaders are expected to fly to the western city of Aachen for Zelenskyy to receive the International Charlemagne Prize awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.

Organizers say the award recognizes that their resistance against Russia’s invasion is a defense “not just of the sovereignty of their country and the life of its citizens, but also of Europe and European values.”

While German leaders have expressed strong backing for Ukraine, German voters are divided on whether the country should provide further weapons, particularly advanced fighter jets of the kind Kyiv is asking its allies for.

——

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Politics

Associated Press

Large fight breaks out, police respond to political party’s Minneapolis city council campaign event

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A brawl broke out at a political party’s campaign event for Minneapolis City Council candidates Saturday, resulting in a call to police and injuries following the fight sparked by loud disagreements over nominations. At least one person was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another was treated at the scene […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Empire State Building glows blue during dusk, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in New York. Around...

Associated Press

NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers

NEW YORK (AP) — The historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan shuttered three years ago, but it will soon be bustling again — reopening to accommodate an anticipated influx of asylum seekers just as other New York City hotels are being converted to emergency shelters. Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city will use […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family confirmed Saturday. A traditional funeral was already held following Garcia’s death Thursday, said family members. The cause of death was not made public. Garcia was a former […]

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community C...

Associated Press

Biden’s reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — A showdown with Congress that has the pivotal foreign trip meant to sustain support for Ukraine and contain a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific. Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkey for quake aid

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian government has agreed to extend by another three months the use of two border crossings with Turkey into the rebel-held northwest that were opened for aid delivery after a deadly earthquake in February, Syrian and U.N. officials said Saturday. Syrian President Bashar Assad had agreed to open the border […]

1 day ago

A migrant woman, holding a baby, walks along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train headi...

Associated Press

End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For weeks, Solangel Contreras raced. The Venezuelan migrant and her family of 22 trudged through the dense jungles of the Darien Gap and hopped borders across Central America. They joined thousands of other migrants from across the Hemisphere in a scramble to reach the United States-Mexico border and request asylum. They […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Military honors for Ukrainian president as he visits Germany to discuss arms deliveries