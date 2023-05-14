Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions

May 14, 2023, 4:32 AM

FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The A...

FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the U.S. Consulate General after the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Oil and gas producers talk up technological breakthroughs they say soon will allow the world to drill and burn fossil fuels without worsening global warming. Kerry says the time is here for the industry to prove it can make the technology happen — at scale, affordably and quickly — to stave off climate disaster. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas producers John Kerry says the time is here for the industry to prove it can make the technology happen — at scale, affordably and quickly — to stave off climate disaster.

And Kerry says he has “serious questions” whether it can.

Kerry’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press on one of the most crucial topics in the fight to slow global warming: the argument from oil and gas producers that they will soon have technology in place to extract the climate-damaging gases that make fossil fuels the main culprit in climate change, allowing companies to keep pumping crude and natural gas worry-free.

Kerry said the ideal solution is a fast global switch to renewable energy, but oil and gas states and companies have a right to give their claim of technological rescue a try.

“If you’re able to abate the emissions, capture it,” Kerry said this past week at his climate team’s offices at the State Department. “But we don’t have that at-scale yet. And we can’t sit here and just pretend we’re going to automatically have something we don’t have today. Because we might not. It might not work.”

Globally, the point matters because oil and gas companies point to the hope of technology that can one day scour away most of the climate-wrecking carbon to stave off public and government pressure for the world to pivot faster away from fossil fuels and to solar, wind and other cleaner energy.

“What they’re banking on is that they’re going to be able to do the emissions capture,” Kerry said of oil and gas companies. He ticked off the stages of operations that would involve.

“If you can do those things, you may be able to make it economically competitive,” he said, adding, “I have some serious questions about whether it will be price-competitive.”

Especially since 2015, when the United States and nearly 200 other governments committed to cut emissions to avoid the most disastrous scenarios of global warming, oil producers have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in public campaigns portraying themselves as climate-friendly. Industry ads and social media campaigns often suggest the carbon-purging technology is already on the job, extracting the climate-damaging gases from oil and gas facilities’ around the world.

“CO2 capture and transportation technologies have been operating safely across the globe and in the US for many years,” the website of oil giant BP says.

“Technologies capture CO2 emissions at source or directly from the air,” Saudi state oil giant Aramco says, describing the carbon then being stored safely underground or turned into “useful products.”

In reality, the technology to capture one major climate-damaging gas, methane, from oil and gas operations does exist, and is awaiting investment to roll out at scale. But the technology to capture the biggest climate agent, carbon dioxide, remains limited in scale and costly, and often energy-intensive in its own right.

The International Energy Agency, some national governments globally, and many climate scientists and advocates are adamant that while carbon-capturing technology will play a role, oil and gas production itself must be phased out.

“Actual experience has been that commercial-scale carbon capture projects have fallen far, far short of the claims,” said David Schlissel of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis research group.

“I just think it’s foolish to think that we can keep pumping the stuff, CO2, methane, into the atmosphere, and that at some point we’ll be able to capture it,” Schlissel said.

A spokeswoman with the American Petroleum Institute trade group declined comment. An industry study group in 2019 called for heavy government funding to capture a quarter of current greenhouse gases within 15 years.

– API supports federal policies to achieve the “at-scale phase” of CCUS commercial deployment,

The fight — fast production cuts versus technological rescue — promises to come to a head this year.

Annual U.N.-sponsored climate talks meant to help keep countries on track to meet their pledges to cut emissions are being held this year in the United Arab Emirates.

The talks will be hosted by Sultan al-Jaber, the chief executive officer of the Emirates’ state oil company. Like the U.S. and several other countries, the Gulf nation is expanding drilling even as it champions the climate cause.

Going into November’s climate talks, al-Jaber is calling for a phase-out of ‘’fossil fuel emissions,” leaving it ambiguous whether he means a ramping up of technology or is open to some production cuts.

At the 2021 U.N. climate talks in Scotland, countries for the first time agreed to phase down the global use of coal. Talks the next year in Egypt saw a major push for a commitment to phase out oil and gas, but it failed.

While nonbinding, any agreement out of this year’s climate talks that the world should start phasing out oil and gas production would be a first. It would put governments and the industry on the spot to comply.

Kerry rejected the idea of putting a deadline on phasing out oil and gas production. How fast that can happen depends partly on how fast the world moves to electric vehicles and renewable-fueled power grids, he said.

Instead, he said, this year’s climate talks will “quite possibly” produce an international agreement to phase out the use of “unabated” oil and natural gas, meaning oil and gas where the carbon emissions are not captured. This could disappoint those calling for fast cuts in oil and gas production.

Kerry said the deadline to watch is 2030. By then, the U.N.’s top climate panel says, the world will need to have nearly halved climate-damaging emissions to stave off the more devastating scenarios of global warming.

“We can’t let the wish or the hope govern common sense here,” Kerry said. “If we know that we can get the job done by deploying more renewables and current technology, we ought to be doing that.”

National News

Associated Press

Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shooting sparked by a dispute inside a business left one person dead and four wounded in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said Sunday. Officers were called to the shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release. Two men and two women were […]

8 hours ago

Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington, Ill., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Illinois lawmak...

Associated Press

Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that

CHICAGO (AP) — Holed up at home during the pandemic lockdown three years ago, 13-year-old Shreya Nallamothu was scrolling through social media when she noticed a pattern: Children even younger than her were the stars — dancing, cracking one-liners and being generally adorable. “It seemed innocuous to me at first,” Nallamothu said. But as she […]

8 hours ago

FILE - From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian P...

Associated Press

Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. He’s looking to tighten bonds with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting U.S. president to visit the tiny island state of who recently announced he’s running for reelection, with the […]

8 hours ago

FILE - A booth is ready for a voter, Feb. 24, 2020, at City Hall in Cambridge, Mass., on the first ...

Associated Press

AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Computer engineers and tech-inclined political scientists have warned for years that cheap, powerful artificial intelligence tools would soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that was realistic enough to fool voters and perhaps sway an election. The synthetic images that emerged were deepfakes always seemed a year or two […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis city council nomination brawl leaves 2 injured; no candidate chosen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates, leaving at least two people injured, a newspaper reported. The scuffle arose during the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party’s endorsing convention for Minneapolis Ward 10, held Saturday at a magnet school in the city, the Star Tribune reported. Video posted on social media showed […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Report: Rescue completed after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders completed a search for victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night. Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, KOAT-TV reported. Emergency crews initially searched for additional victims, but Gabaldon confirmed later […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions