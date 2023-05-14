Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Election at UN migration agency pits its European chief against his American deputy

May 14, 2023, 4:32 AM

FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in the Ov...

FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2016. International Organization for Migration chief Antonio Vitorino of Portugal faces what is poised to be a tight race against his Biden administration-backed American deputy, Amy Pope, as the Geneva-based organization chooses a new director-general on Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GENEVA (AP) — He’s European. She’s American. He runs the U.N. migration agency. She wants his job.

International Organization for Migration director-general Antonio Vitorino of Portugal faces what could be a tight race against his Biden administration-backed deputy, Amy Pope, as member countries of the Geneva-based agency choose its chief for the next five years on Monday.

The election comes as migrants have been on the move like never before, driven from their homes by factors including conflict, economic distress and the growing impacts of climate change.

The U.S. and the European Union — both major funders of IOM — are facing challenges with migration. Critics changes to U.S. migration law will affect people trying to cross the Mexican border into the United States.

But IOM, which counts 175 member countries, is also grappling with mass migration crises far beyond — in places as diverse as Bangladesh, Ukraine, Sudan and among Venezuela’s neighbors in Latin America.

The organization has nearly 19,000 staffers working in 171 countries to promote “humane and orderly” migration.

Its job in many of its 560 field offices worldwide is to provide support — food, water, shelter, and help with government-imposed paperwork — to migrants. The agency also collects and shares vast amounts of data about flows of people to governments, and advises them on policy decisions.

To win under IOM rules, a candidate needs to garner votes from two-thirds of countries that cast ballots in closed-door proceedings. Tradition has been that IOM chiefs get a second term, but Vitorino has not lined up support from all 27 member countries of the European Union.

Vitorino swept into the job in 2018 after IOM member countries rebuffed a candidate put up by the Trump administration, which pulled the U.S. out of the U.N.’s main human rights body, shunned globalism and espoused an “America First” policy that rankled many.

Vitorino is a former EU commissioner for Home and Justice Affairs and think-tank chief, who cut his teeth early in politics as a Portuguese Socialist, much like U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Supporters credit Vitorino with doing more to hire and promote women within IOM, improve dialogue with African countries and help draw contributions that saw its budget grow nearly 20 percent between 2019 and 2021, to $2.5 billion, and staffing levels grow by nearly 40 percent from 2019 through last year.

The U.S. administration has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of Pope, a former migration adviser to President Joe Biden. It is seeking to claw back the job for the U.S.: Eight of the 10 IOM directors-general since the agency was founded 72 years ago have been American.

Pope, IOM’s deputy director for reform and management, is vying to become the agency’s first woman chief. She’s a former prosecutor and most of her career was spent working for the U.S. government.

She has touted her role in pushing through a budget reform that drew a $75 million commitment from governments to improve field delivery and risk management. Her backers say more change is needed to help IOM adapt to growing migration challenges and diversify funding sources.

Under Biden, the United States has sought greater engagement with the United Nations and is trying to slot Americans into top U.N. posts.

Last fall, Doreen Bogdan-Martin defeated a Russian rival to take the top job at the International Telecommunications Union — succeeding its Chinese chief. This year, Cindy McCain, the widow of former presidential hopeful John McCain, became head of the U.N.’s World Food Program.

Both candidates for the IOM job have been ramping up travel abroad, media appearances and social-media posts in recent months. Pope jumped into the race months before Vitorino, who let the suspense linger until Portugal announced his re-election bid late last year.

Politics

Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington, Ill., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Illinois lawmak...

Associated Press

Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that

CHICAGO (AP) — Holed up at home during the pandemic lockdown three years ago, 13-year-old Shreya Nallamothu was scrolling through social media when she noticed a pattern: Children even younger than her were the stars — dancing, cracking one-liners and being generally adorable. “It seemed innocuous to me at first,” Nallamothu said. But as she […]

8 hours ago

FILE - From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian P...

Associated Press

Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. He’s looking to tighten bonds with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting U.S. president to visit the tiny island state of who recently announced he’s running for reelection, with the […]

8 hours ago

FILE - A booth is ready for a voter, Feb. 24, 2020, at City Hall in Cambridge, Mass., on the first ...

Associated Press

AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Computer engineers and tech-inclined political scientists have warned for years that cheap, powerful artificial intelligence tools would soon allow anyone to create fake images, video and audio that was realistic enough to fool voters and perhaps sway an election. The synthetic images that emerged were deepfakes always seemed a year or two […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis city council nomination brawl leaves 2 injured; no candidate chosen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates, leaving at least two people injured, a newspaper reported. The scuffle arose during the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party’s endorsing convention for Minneapolis Ward 10, held Saturday at a magnet school in the city, the Star Tribune reported. Video posted on social media showed […]

1 day ago

The red carpet is prepared at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Sunday, May 14, 2023, for the visit of Ukra...

Associated Press

Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory

BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory. Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognized borders. There […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Empire State Building glows blue during dusk, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in New York. Around...

Associated Press

NYC converts hotels to shelters as pressure mounts to accommodate asylum seekers

NEW YORK (AP) — The historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan shuttered three years ago, but it will soon be bustling again — reopening to accommodate an anticipated influx of asylum seekers just as other New York City hotels are being converted to emergency shelters. Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city will use […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Election at UN migration agency pits its European chief against his American deputy