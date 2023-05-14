Close
Shooting at Arizona neighborhood gathering kills 2, wounds 5

May 14, 2023, 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:20 am

Associated Press

BY


YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A shooting at a neighborhood gathering in Arizona left two people dead and five wounded, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the southwestern city of Yuma, said Yuma police spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin. She said an investigation is underway but no suspects have been arrested.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known, but Franklin said there was no remaining threat to the community.

Officers went to the gathering after getting reports of an aggravated assault, Franklin said. When they arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Two men — ages 19 and 20 — were pronounced dead at Yuma hospitals and a 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries, she said. Four boys ages 15-19 were being treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The names of the dead and wounded weren’t immediately released Sunday.

