Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89

May 14, 2023, 7:32 PM

FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker on N...

FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker on Nov. 8, 2011, in Las Vegas. Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, according to his agent. He was 89. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, according to his agent.

Brunson was 89.

Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson’s agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” the statement read. “He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker and also known as “Texas Dolly,” won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

He wrote a book called “Super System” in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game.

Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted that he “can’t believe this day has come – you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.”

His influence carried beyond poker.

“This one is a heartbreaker,” actor James Woods tweeted. “Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips.

“Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend.”

___

AP sports: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

National News

Kehinde Wiley poses for a portrait at Sean Kelly Gallery, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. (P...

Associated Press

Kehinde Wiley is taking his art everywhere, all at once

NEW YORK (AP) — his portrait of Barack Obama — arms crossed, perched on a chair amid brilliant foliage — was unveiled in 2018. But there’s no doubt it changed the artist’s life. Here’s one way he describes the shift: Now, should he ever show up at the bank and realize he’s forgotten his ID […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri River Br...

Associated Press

Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration wants to put conserving vast government-owned lands on equal footing with a top administration official who defended the idea against criticism that it would interfere with industry. The proposal would allow conservationists and others to lease federally owned land to restore it, much the same way oil companies […]

23 hours ago

FILE - A group of Arab refugees walks along a road from Jerusalem to Lebanon, carrying their belong...

Associated Press

UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time, the United Nations will officially commemorate the flight of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from what is now Israel on the 75th anniversary of their exodus — an action stemming from the U.N.’s partition of British-ruled Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters, April 4, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson...

Associated Press

New Chicago mayor’s progressive strategy to be tested amid public safety, growth concerns

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will take office Monday, facing an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders, and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. Progressives viewed Johnson’s election as evidence that bold stances lead to victory at the ballot […]

23 hours ago

A traveler inserts her ID card while using the Transportation Security Administration's new facial ...

Associated Press

Are you who you say you are? TSA tests facial recognition technology to boost airport security

BALTIMORE (AP) — A passenger walks up to an airport security checkpoint, slips an ID card into a slot and looks into a camera atop a small screen. The screen flashes “Photo Complete” and the person walks through — all without having to hand over their identification to the TSA officer sitting behind the screen. […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks with su...

Associated Press

What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania primaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Off-year elections on Tuesday in Pennsylvania could send early signals about the mood of voters ahead of next year’s races for the White House and Congress. The Kentucky governor’s race is a table-setter for what should be a bruising general election contest. Republican voters will settle on a nominee to challenge […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89