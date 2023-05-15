Close
4 killed in Detroit when SUV crashes into highway bridge pier

May 15, 2023, 5:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — An SUV slammed into a bridge pier along an interstate highway in Detroit, throwing four young men from the vehicle and killing them, state police said.

The GMC Yukon was going fast when it hit the pier around 8 p.m. Sunday night on westbound Interstate 96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit, witnesses told state troopers. The four men in the SUV died in the crash, state police said.

Killed were the 21-year-old driver and passengers ages 20, 22 and 25, police said Monday morning. An investigation continues, and autopsy results and a vehicle inspection are pending, police said.

“Once again, a driver’s decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways,” Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter. “This decision will not only affect those families involved but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.”

