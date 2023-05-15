Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Sheriff: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event

May 15, 2023, 7:43 AM | Updated: 9:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two people were killed and four were injured when more than 150 shots were fired in a gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs in a Georgia city, a sheriff said Monday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged 12 people with murder and aggravated assault in the shootout in Augusta on Saturday night, including the four injured people, Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

The violence erupted at a clubhouse of one of the motorcycle groups in a largely residential area, the sheriff said. Deputies recovered more than 150 spent shell casings, he said, some of them found a block away.

“With the amount of firepower and carnage we saw at the scene, this could have been a much more horrific event,” Roundtree said during a news conference Monday.

Investigators believe the gunfight stemmed from a prior confrontation between members of the two rival clubs in Florida, said Roundtree, who declined to provide details.

Of the 12 people arrested, he said, 11 came from out of town. He said those arrested included members of both clubs.

“This was a coordinated attack by individuals who came from as far away as Florida,” Roundtree said. “We’re talking abut traveling three or four hours to come to Augusta, armed to engage in gun violence.”

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the dead as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Georgia, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Three of those who were injured were still being treated at a hospital Monday, the sheriff said. He provided no information on their conditions.

Roundtree said most people involved in the gunfight weren’t cooperating with investigators, who found multiple guns inside the clubhouse. He said additional arrests are possible, as are additional charges against those already in custody.

National News

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House ...

Associated Press

White House: Russia looks to purchase more attack drones from Iran after depleting stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said that Russia is looking to buy additional advanced attack drones from Iran for use in the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine after using up most of the 400 drones it had previously purchased from Tehran. The Biden administration last year publicized satellite imagery and intelligence findings that […]

10 hours ago

Lamar Johnson, pictured at a law office in Clayton, Mo., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, is now free afte...

Associated Press

St. Louis prosecutor seeks to free man imprisoned 33 years for murder, citing evidence of innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor has asked a court to set aside the conviction of a man who has spent 33 years in prison for a killing he says he didn’t commit, after witnesses who testified against him later said authorities had pressured them to lie. In her request to overturn Christopher […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska state Sen. John Arch, R-La Vista, speaks Jan. 4, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Conservativ...

Associated Press

Nebraska conservatives gamble on combining abortion, trans health bans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Conservative Nebraska lawmakers are taking what could be an all-or-nothing bet by proposing to merge two of the legislative session’s most contentious proposals — one to restrict abortion and another that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. The unconventional move follows conservatives’ failure by around six weeks of pregnancy. Now, conservatives […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Fanatics buying PointsBet’s US operations for $150M to expand sports betting, i-casino market share

Fanatics Betting and Gaming is buying the U.S. operations of Australian sportsbook PointsBet for $150 million in a move that will help the sports apparel and memorabilia giant gain market share in the American sports betting and online casino markets. The companies said Sunday night that PointsBet shareholders will vote on the sale in late […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Jewish teacher arrested for threatening students who drew swastikas, police say

GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — A Jewish middle school teacher in Wisconsin was arrested for making terrorist threats toward students who drew swastikas on a paper in his classroom, police said. The Grafton Police Department, north of Milwaukee, has not identified the seventh grade teacher they say told the students that he had 17 guns in […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 20...

Associated Press

After school shooting, Tennessee governor signs bill to shield gun firms further against lawsuits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on additional protections for gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits within a bill that lawmakers passed after a deadly school shooting in March. The Republican governor quietly signed the legislation Thursday. Its provisions kick in on July 1. The state Senate […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Sheriff: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event