Oakland students to return to class after district, striking teachers reach deal

May 15, 2023, 9:02 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

FILE - Oakland Unified School District teachers, students and parents picket outside La Escuelita E...

FILE - Oakland Unified School District teachers, students and parents picket outside La Escuelita Elementary School on the fifth day on strike in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. On Saturday, May 13, 2023, the Oakland Education Association said the Oakland Unified School District and striking teachers have reached agreement on four “common good” provisions that had been sticking points during the walkout that is in its second week. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction Tuesday after the district and striking teachers announced a tentative deal that includes a reparations task force for Black students and more say from parents and teachers in school decisions.

Monday’s announcement ends a strike that had kept 34,000 students out of school for more than a week. The last day of school for the district east of San Francisco is May 25.

The union representing 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers walked out May 4 in a bid for traditional demands such as higher salaries. But they also wanted “common good” changes, such as reparations and resources for students who are homeless.

Common good clauses that address community issues have become more of a bargaining issue, starting with Chicago in 2012 when teachers went on strike and demanded a voice in improving schools.

In Oakland, the two sides agreed to a shared governance model of community schools with a steering committee that includes members appointed by unions and the district, according to the Oakland Education Association.

The sides also tentatively agreed to identify locations that could be used to house students and to secure housing vouchers and other financial support from governments.

The new reparations task force will identify schools where student populations are at least 40% Black and implement plans to help those students thrive. Co-chairs will be appointed by the Oakland Education Association and the schools superintendent for the first year.

School district officials had no immediate comment but said in a statement that a news conference would happen later Monday.

The strike came at the end of the school year, which wraps up May 25.

The tentative agreement will be put to members for ratification.

