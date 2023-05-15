Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Photos of Belarus leader emerge after days of absences that sparked health rumors

May 15, 2023, 9:09 AM

In this handout photo released by Belarus' Presidential Press Office, Belarusian President Alexande...

In this handout photo released by Belarus' Presidential Press Office, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens to an officer's report as he arrives to visit the Central Command Post of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in Belarus, Monday, May 15, 2023. (Belarus' Presidential Press Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Belarus' Presidential Press Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — For nearly a week, the whereabouts of Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko have been a mystery.

The 68-year-old was last seen in public at a May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square, looking pale and bloated, and he skipped a celebratory breakfast in the Kremlin to fly home. Later that day, he appeared at similar event in his capital of Minsk to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, but then skipped other scheduled appearances for days, feeding speculation on social media about his health.

On Monday, the state news agency Belta reported Lukashenko inspected an air force installation and a photo was posted to the presidential website showing him standing stiffly in a military jacket, taking a salute from an officer.

The intent of the photo was clear -– to dispel rumors and reports that Lukashenko was seriously ill — although a bandage was wrapped on his left hand. On May 9 in Red Square, his right hand was bandaged.

The man who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for nearly three decades has been a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, allowing the Kremlin to use his country as a staging ground for its war in neighboring Ukraine, although he has stopped short of committing his troops to the conflict.

Lukashenko is the only foreign leader to regularly meet with Putin since the invasion began in February 2022, meeting 14 times.

Their last get-together was May 9, when Lukashenko attended the Moscow parade. He sat near Putin amid elderly veterans with medals as well as other leaders of neighboring states in the Kremlin’s effort to show that Russia was not completely isolated amid the war in Ukraine.

On photos and video, though, Lukashenko looked tired. After the parade, he was absent from a short walk by the leaders of about 300 meters (yards) from Red Square to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where they laid flowers. Media reports said Lukashenko rode to the memorial on an electric cart.

He then skipped a Putin-hosted breakfast and flew home for the Victory Day ceremony in Minsk, although he failed to make a speech for the first time in years, delegating it to his defense minister.

Since then, he has canceled a government meeting on corruption and then, for the first time in years, failed to show at an important state holiday — Sunday’s celebration of Flag Day. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko read an address on his behalf.

Then came Monday’s state news report on his appearance at the central command post of the Belarusian air force, although there was no explanation of his recent absences or report on his health. A Belta photo shows him sitting impassively at a desk in the command post.

Government officials have not commented on the unusual absence of Lukashenko, who typically appears at events and meetings almost daily, giving long, flamboyant speeches. The barrel-chested leader is often shown playing ice hockey or working in his vegetable garden.

Pavel Latushka, a former government official turned opposition activist, cited unidentified government sources as saying Lukashenko is suffering from a viral infection with a complication of myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Another report by the Belarusian independent news outlet Euroradio said Lukashenko was taken to an elite clinic in Minsk, with no details on his condition.

Neither of those reports could be independently verified.

Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin told Russian media Sunday that Lukashenko “has simply fallen ill.”

“There is nothing supernatural there, it’s not COVID-19. The man has simply fallen ill,” Zatulin was quoted by news outlets as saying. “Despite the fact that the man fell ill, he considered it his duty to come to Moscow (on May 9), and that same evening he was holding events in Minsk. He probably needs some rest, and that’s it,” Zatulin said.

Asked Monday about Lukashenko’s health before the Belta news agency’s dispatch, spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged reporters to “focus on official reports.”

“There has been no official reports from Minsk. And we believe that it’s very important to focus on official information,” Peskov said.

Lukashenko, a former collective farm director, has led Belarus since 1994, stifling any dissent with brutal repressions. The country’s Soviet-style economy for decades has relied heavily on cheap Russian energy and loans Moscow generously granted multiple times.

In August 2020, after he won a sixth consecutive term in an election that was widely denounced as rigged, there were months of unprecedented protests in the country. The government responded with a violent crackdown, arresting over 35,000 people, with thousands beaten while in custody. Scores of independent media organizations and rights groups have been shut down, activists fled the country, and Lukashenko’s government was hit with crippling sanctions by the U.S. and the European Union.

Putin supported Lukashenko in suppressing the demonstrations, and in return, the Belarusian leader threw his weight behind Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Opposition figures and analysts warn that a serious illness involving Lukashenko could destabilize Belarus.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warned that “in countries where dictatorship reigns, the entire system starts to collapse when a leader disappears.”

“There are many different rumors about the health of dictator Lukashenko, and for us it means only one thing — we need to be well-prepared for any scenario,” Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press in written comments Monday.

Independent political analyst Valery Karbalevich said that “hiding information about the health of the leader doesn’t calm the situation down. It instead kicks off an avalanche of rumors and diagnoses — from poisoning to cancer.”

“Lukashneko is getting old and starts to get sick, and for a personalist regime, it becomes a serious factor for destabilizing the entire system, which begins to shudder and crumble,” Karbalevich said.

Politics

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 20...

Associated Press

After school shooting, Tennessee governor signs bill to shield gun firms further against lawsuits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on additional protections for gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits within a bill that lawmakers passed after a deadly school shooting in March. The Republican governor quietly signed the legislation Thursday. Its provisions kick in on July 1. The state Senate […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators that was reached after his 2018 tweets claiming he had secured funding to take Tesla private caused the electric vehicle maker’s share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading, an appeals court ruled Monday. The summary […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general. She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration. Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indiana...

Associated Press

Supreme Court to review Democratic lawmakers’ suit over Trump hotel lease

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a Biden administration appeal to limit lawsuits filed by members of Congress against the federal government, in a case that stems from disputes over what was the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The justices said they will review a federal appeals court ruling that […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 1...

Associated Press

Supreme Court to review South Carolina congressional map for discrimination against Black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether South Carolina’s congressional districts need to be redrawn because they discriminate against Black voters. The justices said Monday they would review a lower-court ruling that found a coastal district running from Charleston to Hilton Head was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Democratic-leaning […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Philadelphia mayoral candidate Helen Gym takes part in a Democratic primary debate at the WP...

Associated Press

Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary pits moderates against progressives

A Democratic primary that will likely determine who becomes Philadelphia’s next mayor could boost a progressive cause struggling to make a comeback after national setbacks, but with no clear front-runner it’s just as likely to fortify the city’s existing Democratic machine. Not one of the five top candidates has emerged as a clear favorite in […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Photos of Belarus leader emerge after days of absences that sparked health rumors