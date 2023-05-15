Close
Jewish teacher arrested for threatening students who drew swastikas, police say

May 15, 2023, 9:14 AM

GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — A Jewish middle school teacher in Wisconsin was arrested for making terrorist threats toward students who drew swastikas on a paper in his classroom, police said.

The Grafton Police Department, north of Milwaukee, has not identified the seventh grade teacher they say told the students that he had 17 guns in his basement and that he wasn’t afraid to use them.

The John Long Middle School teacher, who police say is Jewish, was angered by the drawings and also threatened to send his daughter to students’ homes with a baseball bat, WTMJ-TV reported.

“At first he kind of just acted normal, he just put it on his desk like, ‘I’m going to tell the office about this,’” seventh grader Ethan Poulos told the television station. “But then he picked up the piece of paper and went on a ramble about how that’s bad and that’s a disgrace to his people. He started mentioning the N-word and how that was worse than writing the N-word on the wall.”

The teacher was booked into the Ozaukee County jail for making terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, according to police. Both charges are felonies.

Grafton Superintendent Jeff Nelson said Friday in a letter sent to families that the teacher was immediately placed on leave and removed from the school. The teacher will not have contact with students until an investigation is complete, Nelson said.

