Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Fanatics buying PointsBet’s US operations for $150M to expand sports betting, i-casino market share

May 15, 2023, 9:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Fanatics Betting and Gaming is buying the U.S. operations of Australian sportsbook PointsBet for $150 million in a move that will help the sports apparel and memorabilia giant gain market share in the American sports betting and online casino markets.

The companies said Sunday night that PointsBet shareholders will vote on the sale in late June. It still faces numerous regulatory approvals.

The sale comes as New York-based Fanatics is launching sports betting and online casino operations, hoping to draw on its database of 95 million customers, who have bought everything from jerseys to trading cards to autographed memorabilia from the online retailer.

Fanatics currently operates sports betting for its existing customers in Tennessee and Ohio and has a retail sportsbook in Maryland. PointsBet would add about 14 states to its reach, once state regulatory approvals are obtained.

“Fanatics and PointsBet are excited to enter into an agreement for Fanatics Betting and Gaming to acquire PointsBet’s U.S. business,” the companies said in a joint statement. “While there are still several steps in the process to complete the acquisition, both parties are confident in the outcome.”

PointsBet differentiated itself from competitors through a novel betting option in which the closer a person’s prediction was to the actual result the more they could win. The reverse held true for losses, as well.

It was not immediately clear whether Fanatics would retain that option once the sale is finalized.

PointsBet acknowledged the difficulties competing in the U.S. sports betting market, which is dominated by FanDuel and DraftKings. Those two companies have more than 70% of the legal sports betting market over the past 12 months.

“Despite the strategic success building a valuable asset in the U.S., the costs of operating in a state-by-state environment, together with the requirement to build significant scale to compete against well-capitalized operators, led us to explore a number of options,” said Sam Swanell, PointsBet’s managing director.

PointsBet said it is currently the seventh largest U.S. sports betting company out of more than 60 online licensees. But is acknowledged it was not likely to be cash-flow positive in the near future, and its current cash is insufficient to fund its U.S. business to the point of profitability.

PointsBet will retain its Australian and Canadian businesses. Proceeds of the sale will be distributed to shareholders.

While the cost of acquiring and retaining new customers is a major expense for most sports books, Fanatics can reach its 95 million registered customers at no significant cost, CEO Matt King said at a sports betting conference last week in New Jersey.

He also said the company is not concerned about instant profitability, although its long-term goal is to build and sustain a profitable business.

“From day one, I’ve told the team this is a 10-year journey,” he said.

Fanatics hopes to launch in its new states in time for the NFL season in September.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Associated Press

Jewish teacher arrested for threatening students who drew swastikas, police say

GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — A Jewish middle school teacher in Wisconsin was arrested for making terrorist threats toward students who drew swastikas on a paper in his classroom, police said. The Grafton Police Department, north of Milwaukee, has not identified the seventh grade teacher they say told the students that he had 17 guns in […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 20...

Associated Press

After school shooting, Tennessee governor signs bill to shield gun firms further against lawsuits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on additional protections for gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits within a bill that lawmakers passed after a deadly school shooting in March. The Republican governor quietly signed the legislation Thursday. Its provisions kick in on July 1. The state Senate […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Oakland Unified School District teachers, students and parents picket outside La Escuelita E...

Associated Press

Oakland students to return to class after district, striking teachers reach deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction Tuesday after the district and teachers announced a tentative deal to end a strike that had kept 34,000 students out of school for more than a week. Monday will be a transition day with schools open to students, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Bear in a tree holds Michigan city in suspense for hours on Mother’s Day

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A city in northern Michigan has a new Mother’s Day memory: A 350-pound bear was in a tree for hours, watched by dozens of people, before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below. “It’s like the best block party ever,” Annette Andersen said. The drama in Traverse City began […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — A convicted child rapist, whose crimes were recently highlighted in an extensive state report on sex abuse and coverups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, died last week in prison, according to Maryland’s corrections agency. John Merzbacher, 81, was serving four life sentences after his 1995 rape conviction for committing sexual abuse while […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators that was reached after his 2018 tweets claiming he had secured funding to take Tesla private caused the electric vehicle maker’s share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading, an appeals court ruled Monday. The summary […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Fanatics buying PointsBet’s US operations for $150M to expand sports betting, i-casino market share