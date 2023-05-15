Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say

May 15, 2023, 12:41 PM | Updated: 2:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.

The shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 people that serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation reservation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry.

The city’s police department said in a Facebook post that at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. It also said two officers, including one of its own and a State Police officer, were wounded and were in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” police said, adding that city, San Juan County and State Police were involved.

Police did not release the names of those who were killed or wounded or give details about what led to the shootings.

After the shootings were reported, the city’s schools were placed on what officials called “preventative lockdown.”

Middle school teacher Nick Akins, whose home is on a street near the crime scene that police locked down, described the neighborhood as a mostly great place to live, with a mix of homes, short-term rental apartments and churches.

“It’s not like the roughest area in town, but it can be,” he said. “We have great neighbors and rentals, people who come and go. We don’t always know everyone.”

Seeing Farmington in the national spotlight for yet another mass shooting, particularly one that occurred on his street, was surreal for him.

“You never think it’s going to happen here and all of a sudden, in a tiny little town it comes here,” Akins said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was praying for the families of the victims and that the incident “serves at yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day.” The governor, a Democrat, did not describe any other circumstances of the deadly confrontation.

Megan Mitchell, who works for the San Juan County sheriff’s office, said there was an open investigation into the shootings and that she didn’t have further information.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington to assist in the investigation.

Farmington is not far from where New Mexico borders Colorado, Utah and Arizona. In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.

Last month Farmington police shot and killed a man at his front door after they went to the wrong address while responding to a domestic violence call.

National News

Associated Press

Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages. Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Cook Medical to cut 500 jobs globally under plan to refocus efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Cook Medical will cut 500 jobs under a plan to refocus efforts on product innovation, the Indiana-based maker of medical devices said Monday. The cuts affecting about 4% of its global workforce will include about 223 workers in the U.S., including about 123 in Indiana. Cook Medical said the layoffs will […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A man arrested for DUI in Colorado tried to change places with dog, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said. An officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town of about 1,300 people on the […]

15 hours ago

Late night talk show host Seth Meyers, right, joins striking members of the Writers Guild of Americ...

Associated Press

Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches

NEW YORK (AP) — The impact of the Hollywood writers strike was felt as major television networks began their annual week of sales presentations to advertisers on Monday, with news personalities like Willie Geist and Stephanie Ruhle left to hawk comedies and dramas for NBC Universal. Fox declined to announce a fall television schedule on […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Michigan state Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, speaks at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., J...

Associated Press

Former Detroit lawmaker joins race for Michigan seat in US Senate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former state Rep. Leslie Love, a Democrat who represented Detroit for six years in the Michigan Legislature, announced Monday that she is running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Love served in the Michigan House from 2015 to 2020, when she retired due to term limits. She joined […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Fentanyl fuels string of deadly weekend overdoses in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A series of suspected drug overdoses left at least eight people dead over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, according to the city’s police bureau. Six of the deaths were likely related to fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. Several of those who died believed they were using cocaine, when it was actually […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say