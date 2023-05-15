Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Georgia sheriff agrees to policy review to settle students’ race discrimination complaint

May 15, 2023, 3:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has agreed to review his department’s policies on bias-free policing and other practices to settle a race discrimination complaint filed by a historically Black college on behalf of students whose bus was pulled over and searched for drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

The April 2022 traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies in Liberty County caused outrage at Delaware State University, with campus President Tony Allen saying the women’s lacrosse team had been humiliated and intimidated by deputies searching their bus.

University administrators filed a complaint with the Justice Department, saying the traffic stop along Interstate 95 south of Savannah had been racially motivated and had violated the students’ civil rights.

The Justice Department said in a statement that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office had agreed to examine its department’s traffic stop and search policies and “make necessary updates,” as well as develop and enact new data collection procedures.

Delaware State spokesman Carlos Holmes said the university hopes the Justice Department will “closely monitor and evaluate” the sheriff’s office and reopen its investigation if the department failed to comply with the terms of the agreement. He said the university disagrees with the conclusion of an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office that found deputies involved in the traffic stop acted legally.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman, who is Black, insisted his department doesn’t practice racial profiling after being criticized by Delaware State students and administrators last year.

Bowman said the students’ bus was pulled over for traveling in the highway’s left lane, which is illegal in Georgia. He said the search was conducted after a drug-sniffing dog outside the bus signaled there could be drugs on it.

Georgia courts have held that the odor of marijuana is enough to give police probable cause to search vehicles without a warrant.

No one was arrested or charged. The sheriff said the bus driver was given a warning.

National News

Associated Press

Wyoming black bear hunter accused of killing protected grizzly near highway into Yellowstone

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming hunter faces up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted of killing a protected grizzly bear he allegedly claims he mistook for a legal-to-hunt black bear outside Yellowstone National Park. The male grizzly weighing about 530 pounds (240 kilograms) drew a lot of attention from […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Historical marker dedicated to feminist, Communist Party leader removed in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A historical marker dedicated to a feminist and labor activist in New Hampshire who also led the Communist Party was removed Monday just two weeks after it was unveiled. The green and white sign describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was installed May 1 in Concord close to where she […]

16 hours ago

Brittany Plucas stands, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, outside the Hilltop Inn in Berlin, Vt., where she and...

Associated Press

Where next? Vermont shrinks housing program for homeless people as advocates raise alarm

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Brittany Plucas, 29, and her boyfriend will likely sleep in her car when they have to leave the Hilltop Inn on the first of June. The couple both work at a nearby restaurant, and have recently picked up second jobs at the hotel. A month ago, Plucas says she became homeless […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages. Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Cook Medical to cut 500 jobs globally under plan to refocus efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Cook Medical will cut 500 jobs under a plan to refocus efforts on product innovation, the Indiana-based maker of medical devices said Monday. The cuts affecting about 4% of its global workforce will include about 223 workers in the U.S., including about 123 in Indiana. Cook Medical said the layoffs will […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said. An officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town of about 1,300 people on the […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Georgia sheriff agrees to policy review to settle students’ race discrimination complaint