Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN chief in Jamaica urges international response to Haiti’s spiraling crisis

May 15, 2023, 4:27 PM

U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office in the...

U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Guterres said the international community needs to come together and put pressure on warring generals in Sudan for the conflict to end. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned Monday that Haiti’s “tragic situation” is threatening the security of the Caribbean region and beyond as he pressed the international community for a response.

Guterres spoke after meeting behind closed doors with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his first visit to the island, which comes more than three months after Holness announced that his government was willing to send soldiers and police officers to Haiti as part of a proposed international armed forces deployment.

Guterres noted that no other country has stepped forward despite the plea from Haiti’s prime minister and other top officials last October for the immediate deployment of an international force to fight a surge in gang violence.

“We are kind of in a stalemate right now,” he said, adding that it’s been difficult to mobilize the will of countries who could best lead such an operation.

Holness, who visited Haiti in February as part of a regional push to help mediate the country’s crisis, said countries that would support such a deployment want to first see political consensus in Haiti and a timeframe for ending the proposed deployment.

“It is not that our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” he said. “It is being heard to and listened to. The question is the pace of action.”

Haiti’s capital and surrounding areas have largely succumbed to warring gangs that have invaded neighborhoods and killed people in a fight to control more territory, with the U.N. estimating that they now control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

The violence has worsened since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. More than 840 people were killed in the first three months of this year, in addition to more than 600 people slain in the month of April alone, according to the U.N. More than 400 people also have been kidnapped so far this year.

“You have dramatic humanitarian needs. You have a political system that is paralyzed, and you have levels of violence by gangs that are absolutely appalling,” Guterres said.

He previously said that insecurity in Haiti had reached “levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.”

The deaths have prompted a growing number of angry and frustrated Haitians to unleash gruesome vigilante justice, lynching at least 164 alleged gang members last month, according to the U.N.

Frantz Elbé, director of Haiti’s National Police, said in a video posted on social media Saturday that officers are fighting gangs, seizing weapons and releasing hostages, but he did not provide any figures.

The U.N. has noted that just over 13,000 officers are on active duty in a country of more than 11 million people, with at least 21 police officers reported killed in the first three months of this year.

“I want to once again ask the international community to understand that an effective solidarity with Haiti is not only a matter of generosity,” Guterres said. “It’s essentially a matter of enlightened self-interest because the present situation in Haiti reflects a threat, a threat to the security of the whole region and further afield.”

Politics

Chanda Parbhoo, at podium, founder and president of SAAVETX Education Fund, speaks at a news confer...

Associated Press

Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives

DALLAS (AP) — Members of several Texas groups representing people of color on Monday demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims. More than a week after the May 6 attack at the Allen […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

San Francisco DA releases video of Walgreens security guard fatally shooting alleged shoplifter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s district attorney Monday released surveillance video showing the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by an on-duty Walgreens security guard, along with other footage and documents that she said support her decision not to file charges against the guard. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released the information amid public outcry […]

19 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets people after speaking about the roll-out of the Internatio...

Associated Press

House GOP lawmaker readies contempt charge over Afghanistan dissent cable

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is threatening to push forward a legislative effort to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told reporters Monday that the House Foreign Affairs Committee could vote on the contempt charges at a hearing May […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Kansas state Rep. Marvin Robinson, D-Kansas City, explains why he switched his vote on a tra...

Associated Press

Payback? Project funds axed after Kansas lawmaker defies governor on abortion, trans rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor vetoed state funding on Monday for a project long advocated by a Democratic lawmaker who broke ranks to override the governor’s vetoes and give Republicans crucial support for laws restricting abortion and rolling back transgender rights. Apparently, Rep. Marvin Robinson’s decision had consequences. Gov. Laura Kelly axed $250,000 […]

19 hours ago

The final report by special prosecutor John Durham is photographed Monday, May 15, 2023. Durham end...

Associated Press

Report on FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation: Some problems but not the ‘crime of the century’

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded, with the prosecutor leading the inquiry submitting a much-awaited report that found major flaws. The report, the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct by U.S. government officials, […]

19 hours ago

FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal judge...

Associated Press

Appeals court puts brakes on order that could end US health law’s preventative care mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans temporarily put on hold Monday a federal judge’s ruling striking down a part of the Affordable Care Act that requires most insurers to cover preventative care including vaccines and screenings for cancer, diabetes and HIV. Without comment, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

UN chief in Jamaica urges international response to Haiti’s spiraling crisis