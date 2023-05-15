Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Detectives charged with stealing costly Champagne at Electric Zoo music festival in NYC

May 15, 2023, 4:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police detectives have been charged with swiping pricey Champagne while on duty at an electronic music festival, and a third detective did nothing to stop them, prosecutors said Monday in announcing indictments of all three officers.

Detectives Wojciech Czech and Warren Golden were arraigned Monday and suspended from their jobs. Czech pleaded not guilty to felony charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property; Golden pleaded not guilty to official misconduct, a misdemeanor. Both were released without bail.

A third detective, Jonathan Gonzalez, is due to be arraigned on all three charges later in the week.

“Detective Czech is shocked and saddened by the criminal charges,” said his lawyer, Oliver Storch, adding that his client is a 10-year law enforcement veteran who “loves being in the business of protecting and saving lives.”

Gonzalez’s attorney, Peter E. Brill, said he believed the charges “come from a misunderstanding of the facts, and after a jury has had the opportunity to hear the evidence in this case, he will be cleared of all charges.”

A message seeking comment was left for Golden’s lawyer.

The three detectives were on drug enforcement duty Sept. 3 at the Electric Zoo festival on Randall’s Island.

According to Manhattan prosecutors, Gonzalez grabbed two unopened bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne from a VIP table. Prosecutors say that Czech participated by handing the bottles back to Gonzalez after the latter set them down briefly to fetch a backpack, and that Golden looked on and did nothing to intervene.

Some festival attendees who had ordered the Champagne got wise to what had happened and confronted the detectives in front of a festival security officer, who alerted his employer, prosecutors said. The employer notified police.

The Champagne — worth $2,900 in all — was pulled out of Gonzalez’ knapsack and returned to the guests who had ordered it, according to prosecutors.

“Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, said in a news release.

All three detectives have been on modified assignments since last fall. The New York Police Department said Monday it would “continue to pursue the facts in this investigation and initiate further discipline where appropriate.”

Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else,” said

Gonzalez is accused of

National News

FILE - A Broadway street appears in Times Square, in New York on Jan. 19, 2012. The 76th Annual Ton...

Associated Press

Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards, opening the door to some kind of show

NEW YORK (AP) — Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have said they will not picket next month’s Tony Award telecast, clearing a thorny issue facing show organizers and opening the door for some sort of Broadway razzle-dazzle on TV. The union last week denied a request by Tony organizers to have a […]

20 hours ago

Chanda Parbhoo, at podium, founder and president of SAAVETX Education Fund, speaks at a news confer...

Associated Press

Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives

DALLAS (AP) — Members of several Texas groups representing people of color on Monday demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims. More than a week after the May 6 attack at the Allen […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

San Francisco DA releases video of Walgreens security guard fatally shooting alleged shoplifter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s district attorney Monday released surveillance video showing the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by an on-duty Walgreens security guard, along with other footage and documents that she said support her decision not to file charges against the guard. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released the information amid public outcry […]

20 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets people after speaking about the roll-out of the Internatio...

Associated Press

House GOP lawmaker readies contempt charge over Afghanistan dissent cable

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is threatening to push forward a legislative effort to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told reporters Monday that the House Foreign Affairs Committee could vote on the contempt charges at a hearing May […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif...

Associated Press

At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model

NEW YORK (AP) — At 81, Martha Stewart isn’t slowing down and some might say she’s heating up. Stewart has been chosen as one of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit cover models, the magazine announced Monday. She’s the oldest model to grace the cover of the annual swimsuit issue, surpassing Maye Musk who posed for the special […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Krystal Lopez and Damian Lopez, both of Palm Beach County, Florida; Francois Legagneur, of Nassau County, New York; Reynoso Seide, of Union County, […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Detectives charged with stealing costly Champagne at Electric Zoo music festival in NYC