Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Unsuccessful Republican candidate in Arizona attorney general race pushes for new trial

May 15, 2023, 11:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidate who lost last year’s election for Arizona attorney general returns to court Tuesday to request a new trial in his efforts to overturn the results of the November contest.

Attorneys for candidate won by Democrat Kris Mayes, who was sworn in early this year.

Hamadeh wants Judge Lee Jantzen to allow a thorough inspection of all ballots in the election.

The case is among several still alive in Arizona courts six months after an election that saw Democrats win the top races in the former Republican stronghold.

Former TV anchor Kari Lake, the 2022 Republican candidate for Arizona governor, also continues to challenge her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who took office in January, even though courts have dismissed most of her lawsuit.

Lake made former President Donald Trump’s election lies the centerpiece of her campaign. While most other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake persisted.

Republicans had nominated a slate of candidates backed by Trump who focused on supporting his false claims about the 2020 election. In addition to Hobbs and Mayes, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was reelected and Democrat Adrian Fontes won the race for secretary of state.

The Arizona Supreme Court sanctioned Lake’s lawyers $2,000 earlier this month in their unsuccessful challenge of Hobbs’ win.

The state’s highest court said Lake’s attorney made “false factual statements” that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count.

National News

FILE - Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine as severe weather rolls through th...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment on Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities throughout the country. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a media […]

2 hours ago

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securiti...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares turn lower after China economic data weaker than expected

Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday even though the latest data showed China’s economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the pandemic. Benchmarks advanced in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai and Sydney. China’s economic recovery after the pandemic faces […]

1 day ago

South Carolina Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, foreground, and Rep. Max Hyde, R-Spartanburg, backgr...

Associated Press

Republican abortion debate inches toward resolution in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion access would be almost entirely banned after about six weeks of pregnancy under a bill set for debate Tuesday in the South Carolina House, after the state Senate rejected a proposal to nearly outlaw the procedure. The two GOP-dominated chambers’ disagreement epitomizes the intra-Republican debates over how far to restrict […]

1 day ago

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, center, hugs supporters, April 27, 2023, at the Nebraska Stat...

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers to debate attaching 12-week abortion ban to trans youth health care ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are set to take up debate late Tuesday on a plan that would tack on a proposed 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The combination of the two highly contentious measures sets up what could be one of the most volatile […]

1 day ago

Campaign signs for Heather Boyd and Katie Ford are seen, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Aldan, Pa. The t...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania House control up for grabs yet again in special elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats’ narrow majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line Tuesday with two special elections that will determine which party controls the chamber. One of those special elections is expected to swing Republicans’ way, but the other in Delaware County, in the Philadelphia suburbs, will be more competitive. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 7, 2017. Closing...

Associated Press

Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday at the charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases Friday, three weeks into the trial. Masterson’s defense attorneys declined to call any witnesses. The 47-year-old’s first trial ended in a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Unsuccessful Republican candidate in Arizona attorney general race pushes for new trial