Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Asian shares turn lower after China economic data weaker than expected

May 15, 2023, 11:20 PM

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securiti...

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday even though the latest data showed China’s economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday even though the latest data showed China’s economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the pandemic.

Benchmarks advanced in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai and Sydney.

China’s economic recovery after the pandemic faces pressure from sluggish consumer and export demand, a government official said Tuesday, with retail sales and other activity in April weaker than expected.

Retail sales rose 18.4% over a year earlier, up 7.8 percentage points from March, official data showed. Other indicators were mixed: Factory output rose 5.6% over a year ago but was off 0.5% from March. Investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets was up 4.7% in the first four months of 2023, but that was off 0.4 percentage points from the first quarter’s growth rate.

“Today’s activity data suggest China is mired in an extended soft patch,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.

Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said the post-pandemic recovery was likely to “fizzle out” in the second half of the year. “Meanwhile, the challenging global picture will prevent much pick-up in Chinese exports,” he said.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index surged 0.7% to 29,842.99, continuing a climb toward its highest level since the early 1990s that has been helped by strong corporate earnings and signs that inflationary pressures might be easing.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.2% to 19,945.86, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.5% to 3,292.99.

In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1% lower, 2,477.14, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,240.90.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,136.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher, to 33,348.60. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7% to 12,365.21.

Some of the sharper moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, including a 9.1% drop for energy company Oneok after it said it’s buying Magellan Midstream Partners. Magellan jumped 13%.

But market was relatively quiet as several concerns dragged on sentiment.

A chief one is the possible default on its debt as soon as June 1 are added worries.

So far, a resilient job market has helped U.S. households keep up their spending despite all the pressures. That in turn has offered a powerful pillar to prop up the economy. On Tuesday, the government will show how much sales at retailers across the country grew last month.

Several big retailers — Home Depot on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday — will give updates on their earnings in the first quarter of the year.

The majority of companies in the S&P 500 have topped expectations so far but overall they are on track to report a drop of 2.5% in earnings per share from a year earlier. That would be the second straight quarter they’ve seen profit drop, according to FactSet.

Looming ahead is the risk of the federal government’s first-ever default if Congress doesn’t raise the credit limit set for federal borrowing.

Most investors expect Democrats and Republicans to come to a deal, simply because the alternative would be so disastrous for both sides. U.S. Treasurys form the bedrock of the global financial system because they’re seen as the safest possible investment on the planet.

But one worry is that politicians may not feel much urgency to reach an agreement until financial markets shake sharply to convince them of the importance.

In other trading Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up 32 cents to $71.43 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.07 on Monday, to $71.11 per barrel.

Brent crude oil, the international pricing standard, gained 33 cents to $75.55 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 136.01 Japanese yen from 136.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0881 from $1.0875.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.

National News

FILE - President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia, ...

Associated Press

Biden to mark Jewish American Heritage Month with Broadway stars, speak out on antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — rising antisemitism when he speaks at a White House reception that will feature performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade.” While Biden plans to use his comments to celebrate the contributions of Jewish Americans, he also will reflect on how his decision to run for the White House in […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine as severe weather rolls through th...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment on Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities throughout the country. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a media […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Unsuccessful Republican candidate in Arizona attorney general race pushes for new trial

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidate who lost last year’s election for Arizona attorney general returns to court Tuesday to request a new trial in his efforts to overturn the results of the November contest. Attorneys for candidate won by Democrat Kris Mayes, who was sworn in early this year. Hamadeh wants Judge Lee Jantzen […]

1 day ago

South Carolina Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, foreground, and Rep. Max Hyde, R-Spartanburg, backgr...

Associated Press

Republican abortion debate inches toward resolution in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion access would be almost entirely banned after about six weeks of pregnancy under a bill set for debate Tuesday in the South Carolina House, after the state Senate rejected a proposal to nearly outlaw the procedure. The two GOP-dominated chambers’ disagreement epitomizes the intra-Republican debates over how far to restrict […]

1 day ago

FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, center, hugs supporters, April 27, 2023, at the Nebraska Stat...

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers to debate attaching 12-week abortion ban to trans youth health care ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are set to take up debate late Tuesday on a plan that would tack on a proposed 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The combination of the two highly contentious measures sets up what could be one of the most volatile […]

1 day ago

Campaign signs for Heather Boyd and Katie Ford are seen, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Aldan, Pa. The t...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania House control up for grabs yet again in special elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats’ narrow majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line Tuesday with two special elections that will determine which party controls the chamber. One of those special elections is expected to swing Republicans’ way, but the other in Delaware County, in the Philadelphia suburbs, will be more competitive. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Stock market today: Asian shares turn lower after China economic data weaker than expected