Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, set to receive Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award

May 16, 2023, 6:37 AM

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherla...

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Meghan will be in New York Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will be in New York Tuesday night, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary.

The appearance is set to be her first public event since she attended the coronation in London and then rushed back to California.

Funds raised at the foundation’s annual gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan will be used to further the organization’s equity-centered initiatives and its mission of advancing women’s collective power.

The foundation will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement that the honorees will be celebrate for “their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Gloria Steinem, Ms. Foundation co-founder, will present Meghan the award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.” Meghan and Prince Harry direct their philanthropy through their Archewell Foundation, which provided nearly 13 million COVID-19 vaccines with partner Global Citizen and helped resettle nearly 175,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan in the United States with partner Welcome.US, according to its 2022 annual report.

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

National News

Associated Press

Man sentenced for BB gun attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who waged a year-long series of BB gun attacks on a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles federal court, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. At least 11 attacks […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

12-year-old Texas boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant

KEENE, Texas (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, police said. Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Tuition, fees at Georgia public universities to hold steady in fall 2023 despite budget worries

ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of attending Georgia’s public universities and colleges will remain mostly flat in the 2023-2024 academic year, despite concerns that declining enrollment and a legislative funding cut are stressing school budgets. Regents voted Tuesday to increase tuition or fees at only four of the system’s 26 schools — Middle Georgia State […]

10 hours ago

This photo released by the U.S Food and Drug Administration on March 17, 2023, shows Gerber Good St...

Associated Press

Recalled Gerber baby formula was sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says

NEW YORK (AP) — An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states even after the recall begun, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week. In March, Perrigo Co. issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of its Gerber Good Start SootheProTM […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in cornfield

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing four passengers in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 103 years in prison. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Judge JaPaul Harris on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, to consecutive sentences […]

10 hours ago

In this undated 2014 photo provided by the family of Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, Abdulrahman al-Sadhan p...

Associated Press

Lawsuit filed against Twitter, Saudi Arabia; claims acts of transnational repression committed

A humanitarian aid worker who used an anonymous Twitter account to mock Saudi Arabia about its economy has filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against the social media platform, the kingdom and a number of individuals alleging an attempt to silence critics overseas. Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, was working for the Red Crescent in Riyadh in 2018 when […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, set to receive Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award