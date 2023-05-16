Former Missouri police officer accused of handcuffing man, allowing officer’s brother to beat him

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer’s brother could beat him.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday charged James Sims with first-degree kidnapping, felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.

Sims previously worked for the North County Police Cooperative, which handles policing services for several towns in north St. Louis County. The agency said in a probable cause statement that in November, Sims was on duty when he received a call from his brother, Robert, seeking help because the brother was involved in a fight.

James Sims went to a home, handcuffed a man and allowed his brother to beat the man, police said. The man suffered several facial injuries.

The probable cause statement said that last month, James Sims was on duty when he confronted the same man at a convenience store and assaulted him.

James Sims was not yet in custody. Bond was set at $250,000.

Robert Sims was charged with one count of third-degree assault.

The brothers do not yet have attorneys, according to Missouri’s online court records.