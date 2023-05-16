Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

12-year-old Texas boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant

May 16, 2023, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KEENE, Texas (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, police said.

Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, police said.

The boy was at the restaurant with Gomez, who was causing an unspecified disturbance in the parking lot, and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez’s vehicle, according to a police statement.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy used an AR-style rifle in the shooting, Police Chief James Kidd told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

Both Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant and the boy, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested in the nearby town of Rio Vista, police said.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

The shooting comes in the wake of Texas.

National News

Associated Press

Man sentenced for BB gun attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who waged a year-long series of BB gun attacks on a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles federal court, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. At least 11 attacks […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Tuition, fees at Georgia public universities to hold steady in fall 2023 despite budget worries

ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of attending Georgia’s public universities and colleges will remain mostly flat in the 2023-2024 academic year, despite concerns that declining enrollment and a legislative funding cut are stressing school budgets. Regents voted Tuesday to increase tuition or fees at only four of the system’s 26 schools — Middle Georgia State […]

10 hours ago

This photo released by the U.S Food and Drug Administration on March 17, 2023, shows Gerber Good St...

Associated Press

Recalled Gerber baby formula was sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says

NEW YORK (AP) — An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states even after the recall begun, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week. In March, Perrigo Co. issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of its Gerber Good Start SootheProTM […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in cornfield

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing four passengers in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield has been sentenced to 103 years in prison. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Judge JaPaul Harris on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, to consecutive sentences […]

10 hours ago

In this undated 2014 photo provided by the family of Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, Abdulrahman al-Sadhan p...

Associated Press

Lawsuit filed against Twitter, Saudi Arabia; claims acts of transnational repression committed

A humanitarian aid worker who used an anonymous Twitter account to mock Saudi Arabia about its economy has filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against the social media platform, the kingdom and a number of individuals alleging an attempt to silence critics overseas. Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, was working for the Red Crescent in Riyadh in 2018 when […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Jimmi Simpson, back row from left, Lewis Pullman, Austin Abrams, foreground from left, direc...

Associated Press

An intoxicating, delicate coming-of-age tale in ‘The Starling Girl’

Laurel Parmet’s directorial debut “ The Starling Girl ” puts the viewer in the modest shoes of a 17-year-old girl named Jem. She’s grown up in a Christian fundamentalist community in Kentucky and has internalized its teachings, feeling deep shame for drawing attention to herself and her body, which as an artistically-inclined member of the […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

12-year-old Texas boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant