Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes running for NY congressional seat

May 16, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 11:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Hughes, who won a gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics, has filed to run for Congress in New York, joining several other Democrats seeking to unseat Long Island Republican Anthony D’Esposito.

Hughes, 38, will make a formal campaign announcement of her campaign for New York’s 4th Congressional District ”in the next few weeks,” spokesperson Max Kramer said Tuesday.

Hughes was just 16 when she scored her upset win over teammate Michelle Kwan at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

She later earned an undergraduate degree from Yale and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Hughes spent three years as an associate at Manhattan-based corporate law firm Proskauer Rose and is currently studying toward an MBA from Stanford.

She made headlines in 2011 when she dated Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani.

Hughes lives in Manhattan and is looking for a home within the 4th Congressional District in southern and central Nassau County, Kramer said.

Hughes grew up in Great Neck, which is in the adjoining district now represented by Republican George Santos, who pleaded not guilty last week to a 13-count federal indictment that accused him of duping donors, stealing from his campaign and lying to Congress about his finances.

D’Esposito and Santos both flipped seats previously held by Democrats, part of a strong 2022 showing by New York Republicans in the suburbs surrounding New York City.

Other candidates who have filed for the Democratic nomination for the 4th Congressional District include Laura Gillen, a former Hempstead town supervisor who lost narrowly to D’Esposito in 2022; Patricia Maher, who ran unsuccessfully against Rep. Peter King in the 2nd Congressional District in 2014; and Lawrence Patrick Henry.

___

The last name of Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito has been corrected.

National News

FILE - Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont...

Associated Press

Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday vetoed a congressional resolution that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia, settling for now a long-running dispute over whether to punish China for trade violations that bypass U.S. rules limiting imports of cheap solar panels from Asia. The result of Biden’s veto […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

US condemns arrest of former US consulate employee in Russia

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday condemned the arrest of a former employee of a U.S. consulate in Russia, the latest example of the country’s crackdown against its own citizens and foreigners. Russia’s Tass news agency said Robert Shonov was detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok on suspicion of “cooperation on a confidential basis […]

12 hours ago

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a candidate for the Democratic nomin...

Associated Press

Democrat pledges ethics package in his challenge of Mississippi GOP governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat running for Mississippi governor said Tuesday that he will push legislators to enact an ethics package that includes limits on campaign donations, frequent disclosure about lobbyists’ spending and a ban on former state officials quickly becoming lobbyists. “We’re going to send a message in the tune of that old […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel thro...

Associated Press

Gas pipeline gets new permit to build in Appalachian national forest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A controversial and long-delayed natural gas pipeline got the green light for construction on national forest land in Virginia and West Virginia after the U.S. Forest Service reissued approval for a permit, despite past federal appeals court rulings determining developers had “inadequately considered” the project’s environmental impact. Monday night’s decision will […]

12 hours ago

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a courtroom, April 18, 2...

Associated Press

Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis’ elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who had announced she would resign effective June 1, said Tuesday she is leaving office immediately, and that the St. Louis County prosecutor will take over until the Missouri governor appoints her replacement. A statement from Gardner’s office said she has been working with […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. Fav...

Associated Press

Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him from welfare lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the neediest people in the United States. In papers filed late Monday, Favre’s attorneys […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes running for NY congressional seat