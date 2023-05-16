Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Gas pipeline gets new permit to build in Appalachian national forest

May 16, 2023, 10:45 AM

FILE - Construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel thro...

FILE - Construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway, seen on Friday, June 22, 2018. The U.S. Forest Service has reissued approval for the controversial and long-delayed natural gas pipeline to run through Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia. The decision will allow for construction of the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline across a 3.5-mile corridor of the national forest. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A controversial and long-delayed natural gas pipeline got the green light for construction on national forest land in Virginia and West Virginia after the U.S. Forest Service reissued approval for a permit, despite past federal appeals court rulings determining developers had “inadequately considered” the project’s environmental impact.

Monday night’s decision will allow the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline to be built — for now — across a 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) corridor through the Jefferson National Forest.

The 303-mile pipeline would transport natural gas that’s drilled in Ohio and Pennsylvania across rugged slopes in the Appalachian Mountains. Environmental groups say construction has led to violations of regulations meant to control erosion and sedimentation.

Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, still has other federal permits it will need approved as it works to complete the pipeline by the end of this year.

Environmental advocates like Wild Virginia Conservation Director David Sligh said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is favoring fossil fuels even as it “claims to advance environmental justice.”

“This is the third time those who should guard our public treasures have failed us,” Sligh said.

In previous litigation, the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals has twice vacated U.S. Forest Service decisions allowing for the pipeline in the Jefferson National Forest.

Sligh also said the pipeline “remains far from completion,” alleging 88 miles of the proposed route is still incomplete in Virginia.

That’s despite assurances the project is almost finished from developers and pipeline-supporting politicians like Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia.

Manchin said Tuesday the natural gas line is “a crucial piece of energy infrastructure,” that’s good for global supply and American energy security. The fact that the U.S. Forest Service has approved construction three times shows “the review has been exceptionally thorough,” he said in a statement.

In a separate decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revoked a key water permit last month because it said West Virginia’s environmental protection agency didn’t adequately address the pipeline’s history of water quality violations. It also ruled that the agency used the wrong standards to support the decision that in-stream activities would meet state water quality regulations. The permit is required under the federal Clean Water Act.

The court noted at least 46 water quality violations and assessed civil penalties totaling roughly $569,000.

U.S. Forest Service officials said in the agency’s decision Monday that the amended plan will permit the project to move forward while “minimizing environmental impacts to soils, water, scenery and other resources.”

The plan contains requirements like one that 85% of soils dedicated to growing vegetation be left in place and that revegetation of the area be completed within five years, with the exception of the construction zone and right-of-way.

Jill Gottesman, a top regional director for The Wilderness Society, said in a statement this week that the decision means groups like hers opposing the project will have “no choice but to take this battle back to court.”

“The Forest Service has bent to the will of the oil and gas industry, and is placing fossil fuel profits above our environment and public safety,” she said.

National News

FILE - A Wells Fargo bank sign hangs outside a window on Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. A judge on Tue...

Associated Press

Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle shareholders’ class-action lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wells Fargo has agreed to a pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit filed by its shareholders who alleged the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators after a fake account-opening scandal came to light in 2016. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of hundreds of thousands of […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Joshua Matthew Black, a supporter of then-President Donald Trump, is shown injured after sho...

Associated Press

Wounded man who invaded Senate with knife sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

An Alabama man was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly two years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading the Senate floor with a knife on his hip and a gaping wound on his face. A police officer shot Joshua Matthew Black in his left cheek with a crowd-control munition outside the Capitol during […]

14 hours ago

Construction continues at the Thacker Pass lithium mine on April 24, 2023, near Orovada, Nev. The B...

Associated Press

Biden administration clarifies 1872 Mining Law; says Nevada lithium mine can proceed

RENO, Nevada (AP) — The Biden administration says it has completed a court-ordered review that should ensure construction continues at a Nevada lithium mine, despite legal challenges brought by conservationists and tribal leaders. At the same time, in a broader response to recent U.S. court rulings that more strictly interpret a Civil War-era mining law, […]

14 hours ago

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs one of several gun-control measures during a bill-signing ceremony on...

Associated Press

Maryland governor signs gun-control bills tightening requirements

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed gun-control measures into law on Tuesday, after lawmakers passed measures this year in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The high court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen last year ended a requirement similar to a Maryland law for people […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 10 The Washington Post on Congress, Biden and the border For more than three years, the Biden and Trump administrations have relied on an obscure public health law to manage illegal crossings at the southern border. That measure, whose legal justification was as flimsy […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. The IRS is pl...

Associated Press

IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Most taxpayers are interested in filing their taxes directly to the IRS for free, a new report says, and that option will be tested next year. The IRS has spent the past nine months studying whether U.S. taxpayers want to see a free, e-filing system run by the government — and […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Gas pipeline gets new permit to build in Appalachian national forest