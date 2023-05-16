Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US condemns arrest of former US consulate employee in Russia

May 16, 2023, 10:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The U.S. State Department on Tuesday condemned the arrest of a former employee of a U.S. consulate in Russia, the latest example of the country’s crackdown against its own citizens and foreigners.

Russia’s Tass news agency said Robert Shonov was detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok on suspicion of “cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state, international or foreign organization.” Tass didn’t say when the detention occurred or provide any details of the allegation.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Shonov is a Russian national worked at the now-closed U.S. consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years. He said that after a Russian government order in April 2021 required dismissing all local employees from U.S. diplomatic outposts in Russia, Shonov worked at a company the U.S. contracted with to support its embassy in Moscow.

“Mr. Shonov’s only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources,” Miller said. “His being targeted under the ‘confidential cooperation’ statute highlights the Russian Federation’s blatant use of increasingly repressive laws against its own citizens.”

Miller added, “The United States strongly condemns the reported arrest of Robert Shonov” and said the allegations against him “are wholly without merit.”

Tass said a Moscow court on Thursday would consider extending Shonov’s arrest for three months. The news agency said he was being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison on charges that carry a potential sentence of up to eight years in prison.

Also held in Lefortovo is the U.S. government have denied.

Gershkovich’s arrest rattled journalists in Russia and drew outrage in the West. The United States has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release.

Since fined, jailed or fled the country because of the crackdown.

National News

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a candidate for the Democratic nomin...

Associated Press

Democrat pledges ethics package in his challenge of Mississippi GOP governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat running for Mississippi governor said Tuesday that he will push legislators to enact an ethics package that includes limits on campaign donations, frequent disclosure about lobbyists’ spending and a ban on former state officials quickly becoming lobbyists. “We’re going to send a message in the tune of that old […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel thro...

Associated Press

Gas pipeline gets new permit to build in Appalachian national forest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A controversial and long-delayed natural gas pipeline got the green light for construction on national forest land in Virginia and West Virginia after the U.S. Forest Service reissued approval for a permit, despite past federal appeals court rulings determining developers had “inadequately considered” the project’s environmental impact. Monday night’s decision will […]

11 hours ago

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a courtroom, April 18, 2...

Associated Press

Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis’ elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who had announced she would resign effective June 1, said Tuesday she is leaving office immediately, and that the St. Louis County prosecutor will take over until the Missouri governor appoints her replacement. A statement from Gardner’s office said she has been working with […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. Fav...

Associated Press

Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him from welfare lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the neediest people in the United States. In papers filed late Monday, Favre’s attorneys […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes running for NY congressional seat

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Hughes, who won a gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics, has filed to run for Congress in New York, joining several other Democrats seeking to unseat Long Island Republican Anthony Esposito. Hughes, 38, will make a formal campaign announcement of her campaign for New York’s 4th […]

11 hours ago

Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod of the U.S. Commerce Department, is seen...

Associated Press

US announces criminal cases involving flow of technology, information to Russia, China and Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases Tuesday tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple’s software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran. Some of the alleged theft highlighted by the department dates back several years, but U.S. […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

US condemns arrest of former US consulate employee in Russia