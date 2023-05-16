WA commission wants feedback on increased ferry rates

The Washington State Transportation Commission has kicked off its ferry fare-setting process for 2023-2025, with an online survey to learn more from riders on increased rates.

The ferry fare revenue requirement set by the Legislature in the recently passed 2023-2025 transportation budget is $418.6 million. The commission will determine how to meet that expectation in the coming months and wants to hear from the public along the way.

An online survey is open until 5 p.m. Friday, June 9, allowing participants to share opinions on fare adjustment options. Survey results will help inform how passenger, vehicle, and peak season fares could be adjusted to meet the updated revenue requirements.

