Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Maryland governor signs gun-control bills tightening requirements

May 16, 2023, 1:13 PM

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs one of several gun-control measures during a bill-signing ceremony on...

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs one of several gun-control measures during a bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. One of the bills signed by the governor generally prohibits a person from wearing, carrying or transporting a gun into areas like schools or health care facilities. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed gun-control measures into law on Tuesday, after lawmakers passed measures this year in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The high court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen last year ended a requirement similar to a Maryland law for people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public.

One of the measures Moore signed Tuesday removes the “good and substantial reason” language from Maryland law that the court found unconstitutional in the Bruen case. But the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, also tightened gun laws to prevent someone from carrying a concealed handgun in certain areas.

“Gun violence is tearing apart the fabric of our communities, not just through mass shootings but through shootings that are happening in each of our communities far too often,” Moore, a Democrat, said at a bill-signing ceremony.

Moore said the measures he signed into law demonstrate that the state won’t back down from the challenges of addressing gun violence plaguing the nation.

“In Maryland, we refuse to say these problems are too big or too tough,” Moore said. “We will act, and that’s exactly what today represents.”

One of the bills signed by the governor generally prohibits a person from wearing, carrying or transporting a gun in an “area for children or vulnerable adults,” like a school or health care facility. The new law, which takes effect Oct. 1, also prohibits a person from carrying a firearm in a “government or public infrastructure area,” or a “special purpose area,” which is defined as a place licensed to sell alcohol, cannabis, a stadium, museum, racetrack or casino.

The law also prohibits a person carrying a firearm from entering someone’s home or property, unless the owner has given permission. There are exemptions for law enforcement, security guards and members of the military.

Gun-rights activists already are planning to challenge the legislation in court.

Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue, said Tuesday a lawsuit is drafted and “ready to go.”

“It goes way too far,” Pennak said of the legislation.

A separate measure signed by the governor changes and expand requirements and procedures that relate to the issuance and renewal of a permit to wear, carry or transport a handgun.

While it repeals the “good and substantial reason” requirement struck down by the Supreme Court, it raises the age for qualifying for a handgun permit from 18 to 21, which has come under court challenge in other parts of the country.

It also prohibits a permit for someone who is on supervised probation for a crime punishable by up to one year or more in prison, a person convicted of driving while impaired or under the influence, and people who violate a protective order. People with a mental illness who have a history of violent behavior also would be prohibited from carrying a gun, as well as people who have been involuntarily admitted for more than 30 days to a mental health facility.

The new law also makes changes to requirements for a firearms training course. For example, it specifies that 16 hours of in-person instruction for initial applications include laws relating to self-defense, safe storage and circumstances under which a person becomes prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The law increases the fee for an initial application for a handgun permit from $75 to $125. The fee for renewal or subsequent application for a handgun permit increases from $50 to $75, and a fee for a duplicate or modified handgun permit would go from $10 to $20.

The governor also signed into law another bill that strengthens storage requirements for firearms. Under the law, a person can’t store a loaded firearm in a place where the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor has access to a gun. It’s known as Jaelynn’s Law. The law is named after 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, who was killed in 2018 at Great Mills High School by a 17-year-old student who used his father’s gun.

National News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 10 The Washington Post on Congress, Biden and the border For more than three years, the Biden and Trump administrations have relied on an obscure public health law to manage illegal crossings at the southern border. That measure, whose legal justification was as flimsy […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. The IRS is pl...

Associated Press

IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Most taxpayers are interested in filing their taxes directly to the IRS for free, a new report says, and that option will be tested next year. The IRS has spent the past nine months studying whether U.S. taxpayers want to see a free, e-filing system run by the government — and […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk down the steps of Marine One on the South Lawn o...

Associated Press

Biden cancels planned visit to Australia, Papua New Guinea to focus on debt limit talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is curtailing his upcoming trip to the Indo-Pacific, scrapping what was to be a historic stop in Papua New Guinea as well as a visit to a Australia for gathering with fellow leaders of the so-called Quad partnership so he can focus on debt limit talks in Washington, according […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Rescues underway in major fire in downtown Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters rescued people and at least one dog from a dramatic, three-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland on Tuesday before they were ordered to fall back. Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that firefighters had been ordered to fall back because of the fire’s growth. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Girl allegedly abducted in Illinois by noncustodial mother found safe in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A girl who was allegedly abducted in suburban Chicago in 2017 by her noncustodial mother has been found safe in North Carolina after she was spotted at a business, authorities said. The child was found safe Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, by officers who were called to a business by someone […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspects arrested in Yuma house party shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a party in southwestern Arizona last weekend that left two men dead and five other people wounded, Yuma police said Tuesday. They said detectives served a search warrant at a home Monday and arrested 18-year-old Jose Lopez on suspicion of […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Maryland governor signs gun-control bills tightening requirements