Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Video: Baltimore officer shot armed teen from behind during foot chase

May 16, 2023, 2:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BALTIMORE (AP) — Body-camera footage of a Baltimore police shooting that left a teenager hospitalized in critical condition last week shows the teen was shot from behind while running away from officers and holding a gun in one hand.

Witness accounts had already raised significant questions about whether the shooting was justified. And for residents of the teen’s majority-Black southwest Baltimore community, it marks the latest example of poor treatment from the city’s embattled police department.

The body-camera video, which the Baltimore Police Department released Tuesday afternoon, shows the teen remove a handgun from his waistband while running, according to department leaders who narrated an edited version of the footage during a news conference. The teen ignored orders to drop the gun, but the video does not appear to show him ever pointing the weapon at police. An officer fires four shots, causing the teen to collapse mid-stride. As he falls, the gun flies out of his hand and skids across the sidewalk.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison declined to say whether the Black 17-year-old was shot in the back, citing the department’s ongoing investigation. But the video appears to confirm an earlier eyewitness account that said as much.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, a crowd of residents gathered around the wounded teen, demanding to know whether the officer’s violence was necessary and hurling shouted accusations at police on the scene, saying they shot him for nothing.

“We understand the high level of scrutiny that results from any use of force by our officers,” Harrison said during Tuesday’s news conference. “We do not take that scrutiny lightly.”

Harrison declined to comment on whether the shooting violated department policy. He said the agency is working alongside local prosecutors to complete “a thorough, transparent and extensive investigation.”

Department policy says officers are allowed to use deadly force when they believe it’s “immediately necessary” to protect another officer or civilian from “imminent danger of death or serious physical injury.” In the case of a fleeing suspect, officers can use deadly force to prevent the person from escaping under certain circumstances. The policy largely aligns with a 1985 Supreme Court decision that said shooting a fleeing suspect who’s not an imminent threat violates the person’s constitutional rights. But the officer’s threat assessment should be evaluated without the benefit of hindsight, the court said.

“The decision of whether to use deadly force is always based on the need — reasonable, proportionate and necessary — and the officer has to determine that in a second, in a nanosecond,” Harrison said.

The officer who pulled the trigger was identified Monday as Detective Cedric Elleby, who joined the department in 2019. He has been placed on administrative duties, officials said.

The teen’s identity hasn’t been officially released. He was in stable condition Monday, according to police.

The body-camera footage sheds a little more light on the interaction between Elleby and the teen that preceded the chase. Police officials said previously that Elleby approached the teen because he was “displaying characteristics of an armed person.” During Tuesday’s news conference, officials referred to an apparent bulge in his waistband.

The video shows the teen and his friend walking slowly away from two Baltimore police officers, members of the department’s specialized District Action Teams who focus on high-violence areas. Elleby tells the teen to “come here,” at which point the teen takes off running through a nearby vacant lot. The chase lasts less than a minute.

“Stop, stop, stop. Put the gun down. Put the gun down,” Elleby yells just moments before firing. He gives no other warning.

Elleby didn’t switch his body camera on until just before the chase started. But minutes earlier, he was sitting next to the teen on a stoop, according to video posted to social media and reviewed by The Associated Press. On that recording, Elleby says he’s there to interact with residents, not bothering anyone.

But a friend of the teen, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his safety, told the AP last week that he recognized Elleby, whom he described as Black, because Elleby and his partner had been coming through the neighborhood often in recent months. He said the officers would make derogatory jokes and antagonize residents.

When asked about those allegations Tuesday, Harrison said he wasn’t aware of any official complaints.

Harrison said the two officers were engaging with the community per their training. He said the area they were patrolling has received over 150 calls for service within the past month, including reports of assault, burglary and drug activity. He said officers are deployed to the “historically violent area” to provide greater law enforcement visibility and better response times.

Harrison also defended the department’s training policies, which were recently overhauled under a without shooting anyone during those interactions.

In the moments after the shooting, body-camera footage shows the teen with at least two gunshot wounds — in his back and chest. Harrison said investigators haven’t yet determined which was the entrance wound.

Officials said the teen could face criminal charges after his discharge from the hospital, but they declined to specify which charges. Harrison said Baltimore prosecutors will make that decision.

National News

Associated Press

Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes’ motion to stay out of prison while on appeal

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that Holmes’ appeal did not show that she would have […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials terminated the Republican attorney general’s emergency rule that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults. The move was announced Tuesday without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website says: “This emergency rule terminated effective May 16, 2023.” The rule would […]

18 hours ago

A California condor named Hope, a species ambassador, poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Zoo, Tue...

Associated Press

Vaccine authorized for emergency use in California condors amid bird flu outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California condors will receive a vaccine for a deadly strain of avian influenza that threatens to wipe out the already critically endangered vulture species, federal officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine after more than a […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...

Associated Press

Musk says he’s not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise

Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla’s CEO and told the company’s annual shareholders meeting that the the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising. “Say it ain’t so,” one shareholder asked Musk about stepping down as Tesla’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied without […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This Dec 15, 2022, booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn., show...

Associated Press

Minnesota man accused of building arsenal to fight police pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police and admired mass shooters pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a machine gun. River Smith, 21, of the Minneapolis suburb of Savage, entered his plea on the single count before U.S. […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Former tribal leader sentenced for taking bribes in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation has been sentenced to five years in prison for accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, was an elected representative of the governing body of the […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Video: Baltimore officer shot armed teen from behind during foot chase