Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge: Tennessee lawmaker can’t withdraw guilty plea on campaign finance charges

May 16, 2023, 2:46 PM

FILE - Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey, left, arrives at federal court, Nov. 22, 2022, in...

FILE - Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey, left, arrives at federal court, Nov. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A federal judge on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, declined to let the former Tennessee state senator withdraw his guilty plea on federal campaign finance charges. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday declined to let a former Tennessee state senator withdraw his guilty plea on federal campaign finance charges.

In the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign, former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey’s attorneys had argued he should be allowed to go back on his guilty plea because he entered it in November with an “unsure heart and a confused mind” due to events in his personal life — his father had terminal pancreatic cancer, then later died in February, and he and his wife were caring for their twin sons born in September.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw in Nashville said that those stressors are not sufficient to allow the reversal of his guilty plea. Kelsey’s sentencing was set for late July.

“A guilty plea is a grave and solemn act,” Crenshaw said, according to The Daily Memphian.

Kelsey and his mother were among those who testified at the hearing Tuesday.

Kelsey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission as well as aiding and abetting the acceptance of excessive contributions on behalf of a federal campaign. He faces up to five years in prison for each count.

Before that, Kelsey had previously pleaded not guilty — often describing his case as a “political witch hunt” — but changed his mind shortly after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty to one count under a deal that required him to “cooperate fully and truthfully” with federal authorities. Smith’s sentencing is also scheduled for late July.

In October 2021, a federal grand jury in Nashville indicted Kelsey and Smith, who owns The Standard club, on several counts each. The indictment alleged that Kelsey, Smith and others violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 — $66,000 from Kelsey’s state Senate campaign committee and $25,000 from a nonprofit that advocated about legal justice issues — to a national political organization to fund advertisements urging support of Kelsey’s congressional campaign.

Prosecutors allege that Kelsey and others caused the national political organization to make illegal and excessive campaign contributions to Kelsey by coordinating with the nonprofit on advertisements, and that they caused the organization to file false reports to the Federal Election Commission.

Kelsey’s motion to withdraw his plea, which he filed in March, also argued he was unaware of the consequences of pleading guilty because he had no prior criminal record. Those consequences have included his bank cutting off his credit card and the suspension of his law license.

Kelsey, a 44-year-old attorney from Germantown, was first elected to the General Assembly in 2004 as a state representative. He was later elected to the state Senate in 2009. He didn’t seek reelection in 2022.

Kelsey also served as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees changes to civil and criminal laws, judicial proceedings and more.

National News

Associated Press

Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes’ motion to stay out of prison while on appeal

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that Holmes’ appeal did not show that she would have […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials on Tuesday abruptly terminated an unusual emergency rule proposed by the Republican attorney general that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults. The move was announced without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, which said “This emergency rule terminated effective May […]

18 hours ago

A California condor named Hope, a species ambassador, poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Zoo, Tue...

Associated Press

Vaccine authorized for emergency use in California condors amid bird flu outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California condors will receive a vaccine for a deadly strain of avian influenza that threatens to wipe out the already critically endangered vulture species, federal officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine after more than a […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...

Associated Press

Musk says he’s not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise

Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla’s CEO and told the company’s annual shareholders meeting that the the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising. “Say it ain’t so,” one shareholder asked Musk about stepping down as Tesla’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied without […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This Dec 15, 2022, booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn., show...

Associated Press

Minnesota man accused of building arsenal to fight police pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police and admired mass shooters pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a machine gun. River Smith, 21, of the Minneapolis suburb of Savage, entered his plea on the single count before U.S. […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Former tribal leader sentenced for taking bribes in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation has been sentenced to five years in prison for accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, was an elected representative of the governing body of the […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Judge: Tennessee lawmaker can’t withdraw guilty plea on campaign finance charges