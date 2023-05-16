Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

George Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote

May 16, 2023, 3:10 PM

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the House Chamber, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Capitol in...

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the House Chamber, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, as House Republicans are on track to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats took steps Tuesday to force a vote on expelling New York Rep. George Santos from Congress, an effort that is expected to be defeated but puts Republicans in the uncomfortable position of taking a stand on an indicted colleague.

The freshman GOP congressman pleaded not guilty.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., introduced a resolution in February to expel Santos, something the House has only done twice in recent decades and requires the approval of a two-thirds majority. He brought the measure Tuesday to the House floor under a process that gives lawmakers until Thursday to dispense with it.

Republicans could vote to table the effort. They could also refer it to the House Ethics Committee for consideration, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., indicated was his preferred route. Both efforts require a majority vote. Republicans could also just allow the House to vote on Garcia’s expulsion resolution, but that is unlikely.

“I wanted him to resign. We gave him plenty of time to do it,” Garcia said of his decision to bring the measure up this week. “His other Republican freshmen also want him to resign and it’s time for him to go.”

Santos, despite the federal charges he’s facing, is moving forward with his plans to seek reelection and has defied calls for his resignation. “This is the beginning of the ability for me to address and defend myself,” Santos told reporters following his indictment. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Garcia’s resolution.

Republican leaders have said Santos deserves to have his day in court before Congress weighs in. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set in similar criminal cases over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.

McCarthy said he would reach out to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., about referring the resolution to the Ethics Committee, which already has initiated an investigation into whether Santos engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his congressional campaign.

“I think we can look at it very quickly and come to a conclusion on what George Santos did and did not do,” McCarthy told reporters.

Democrats are looking to tie Santos to the Republican brand, particularly in key swing districts, and began messaging the effort to expel him as giving New Yorkers the “honest representation they deserve.”

“Now is the time for members of Congress to demonstrate where they stand and expel George Santos from Congress,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes’ motion to stay out of prison while on appeal

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that Holmes’ appeal did not show that she would have […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials on Tuesday abruptly terminated an unusual emergency rule proposed by the Republican attorney general that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults. The move was announced without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, which said “This emergency rule terminated effective May […]

18 hours ago

A California condor named Hope, a species ambassador, poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Zoo, Tue...

Associated Press

Vaccine authorized for emergency use in California condors amid bird flu outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California condors will receive a vaccine for a deadly strain of avian influenza that threatens to wipe out the already critically endangered vulture species, federal officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine after more than a […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...

Associated Press

Musk says he’s not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise

Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla’s CEO and told the company’s annual shareholders meeting that the the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising. “Say it ain’t so,” one shareholder asked Musk about stepping down as Tesla’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied without […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This Dec 15, 2022, booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn., show...

Associated Press

Minnesota man accused of building arsenal to fight police pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police and admired mass shooters pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a machine gun. River Smith, 21, of the Minneapolis suburb of Savage, entered his plea on the single count before U.S. […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Former tribal leader sentenced for taking bribes in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation has been sentenced to five years in prison for accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, was an elected representative of the governing body of the […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

George Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote